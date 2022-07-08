Blatter and Platini acquitted in Swiss corruption trial | international football

Former FIFA president, Joseph Blatterand the former president of UEFA, Michel Platiniwere acquitted this Friday by a Swiss court that tried them for corruption.
In 2011, when they held these positions, Blatter made a payment of 2 million Swiss francs (about R$ 10 million today) to Platini, as a “consultancy”.
In the indictment, the Swiss Public Prosecutor’s Office argued that this transfer took place “without legal basis” and that it served to “illegally enrich Platini” at FIFA’s expense.
Michel Platini before the start of the fraud trial in Switzerland – Photo: Reuters
The court in Bellinzona, Switzerland, dropped the charge and acquitted both Blatter and Platini – who was able to recover the 2 million francs.
At the time, Platini was considered the natural successor to Blatter, president of FIFA since 1998. The publication of the case in 2015 ended their careers as football directors.
Blatter resigned as FIFA’s presidency and was later banned by the FIFA Ethics Committee. Platini was also banned from football, but his sentence was reduced by CAS – and ends this year.
Platini and Blatter — Photo: Reuters
After the trial, Platini said he intends to “go after the culprits” for his situation.
– After seven years of lies and manipulation, the truth has come out in this trial. there are culprits [que ele não nomeou] who did not attend this trial. We’ll meet again, because I won’t give up on the search for the truth.
Joseph Blatter has claimed he is “clean of conscience” and that the court has proved he “did nothing wrong”.
Sepp Blatter, former FIFA president — Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann