Blumenau has more than BRL 200 million in lottery prizes in 2022 | Santa Catarina

Blumenau, in Vale do Itajaí, had 38 winning lottery bets this year. Adding all the prizes, the amount is R$ 215.5 million. The most recent winner was the Mega-Sena contest on Wednesday (6), when a single bet hit alone and earned BRL 51,830,706.79.

From January to June this year, the city averaged six winning bets per month. Half of them were made at Lotérica da Velha. Adding up all the prizes at this establishment, they were R$ 154.8 million. Most were divided, as they were pools.

Adding the amounts paid so far in Blumenau, it would be possible to pay each of the 366 thousand residents of the municipality R$ 586.76. As for the economy, the R$ 215 million distributed in prizes are equivalent to 1.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) city, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Wednesday’s prize, drawn at 8 pm in São Paulo, was made at Lotérica Salto Norte, which had already had another winning bet this year. See the dozens drawn this Wednesday: 09 – 12 – 26 – 29 – 46 – 47. Caixa Econômica Federal reported at 8:53 am this Thursday (7) that, as the branches only open at 10 am, the winner has not yet withdrawn the prize.

Check out the highlights of Blumenau in the lotteries below.

Betting mode with more prizes​

Mega Seine: 21

Double Seine: 5

Lucky Day: 5

Quine: 4

Lotofácil: 1

Timemania: 1

Number of winning bets per month​ in the 1st semester

January: 3

February: 3

March: 11

April: 6

May: 3

June: 10

Total winning lottery bets​

Old Lottery: 16

North Lottery: 2

Blumenau Lottery: 2

Mega Lucky Lottery: 2

Parakeet Lottery House: 2

Lucky Stop Lottery: 2

Lottery Salto do Norte: 1

Central Lottery: 1

Lottery Germania: 1

Wan Dall lottery: 1

Real Lottery: 1

Rackoff Lottery: 1

Heining lottery: 1

Lottery Park European: 1

Rau Lottery: 1

Lottery Imbuia: 1

The next contest (2,499) will be on Saturday (9). The prize is estimated at R$ 3 million.

Understand how Mega-Sena works and how likely you are to win the prize

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.