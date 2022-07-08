Boca Juniors seeks coach and name of former Palmeiras coach with Paulo Nobre gains strength

Argentine team no longer has Sebastián Battaglia on the bench after the elimination to Corinthians in Libertadores; reformulation may go through a well-known commander of Brazilian football

The elimination for Corinthians, in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, will leave a wound difficult to overcome in the hearts of the fans of the Boca Juniors. It was the third consecutive season that the Xeneize team ended up being overcome by a Brazilian opponent; before, it had been on the way to Santos (2020) and Atlético-MG (2021).

And the consequences of the early exit from continental competition came immediately after the negative result; the coach Sebastián Battaglia will not continue in charge of the team, and a gap was opened for the future of the Buenos Aires team. In addition, constant charges have surrounded some players in the squad.

The most speculated name in the Argentine media to assume the position is that of Ricardo Garecaformer coach of palm trees and who has been part of the Peruvian national team since 2015, after leaving Verdão. The captain was part of the Peru team for almost two complete World Cup cycles and was at the 2018 World Cup, in addition to losing his spot for this year’s, against Australia, in the repechage penalties.

According to ESPN Argentina, the board approves the name of the former Palmeiras coach: “Battaglia’s statements (after the game against Corinthians) went down very badly for Boca Juniors fans. […] The board likes (the name) Ricardo Gareca”.

Of lasting work in the Peruvian team, Gareca did not last long at Palmeiras. He was hired in May 2014, still at the beginning of the Brazilian Championship, and was fired from the Club four months later.in the administration of the President Paulo Nobre. That season, Verdão escaped relegation in the last round of the competition.