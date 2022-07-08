Boeing 737 MAX order by Qatar was a bluff for Airbus

A large order for Boeing 737 jets was announced by Qatar Airways a few months ago, but recent reports say this was just to put pressure on Airbus.

Boeing 737 MAX 10 Qatar Airways – Image: Boeing





The order of Boeing 737 MAX jets by Qatar was announced earlier this year, after the company entered a legal and public battle with Airbus, due to complaints about problems in the paintwork of the A350 jets, which were severely corroded and could affect the safety.

A while later, Airbus upped the ante by unilaterally canceling 50 orders for the A321neo placed by Qatar. It didn’t take many days before the Arab company, in turn, retorted and reordered the 737 MAX in a large package of orders that also included 777 jets.

Remembering that, in the past, Qatar had ordered the 737 MAX, but it was for its subsidiary Air Italy, which ended up closing its doors. The Arab company decided not to keep the jets and there was a time when it even criticized the model, indicating that Boeing should give it up.





As a further development of the case, Reuters had access to documents from the court case, where Airbus requested a copy of Boeing’s contract with Qatar, as the latter alleged that it was forced to buy the MAX to compensate for the cancellation of the A321neo jets. Although, Qatar denied access to the contract, claiming that it has expired, and is no longer valid, that is, it did not close the deal at the end and will not receive the aircraft.

Purchase intent contracts usually have a period of validity, until the start of payment and maintenance of the budget price are agreed upon. But the non-execution of this contract is usually publicized, which did not happen.

Now, with this confirmation by Qatar, which declined to comment, the company is once again without single-aisle jets on order.

Further developments may occur during the Farnborough fair which starts in 11 days and is the main event for buy and sell announcements, but the court case will drag on much longer.



