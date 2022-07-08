Boeing Threatens to Cancel Biggest 737 Project If Congress Doesn’t Help Him

Boeing has signaled that if the US Congress does not open a concession on time, it may even cancel the project for the 737 MAX 10, the largest 737 ever made in history.

The Boeing 737 MAX 10 is the largest 737 family jet ever built, reaching an impressive 15 meters longer than the first in the 737-100 series. This should also be the latest development in this series of planes that, for decades, represented a huge success in global aviation.

This model, by the way, was ordered by the Brazilian GOL and has more than 640 orders, but is suffering from delays after the change of certification rules imposed by the FAA and the US Congress, in response to the tragic events of the MAX 8, in 2018 and 2019, which killed more than 300 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

The law and the cry

The whole problem revolves around just that. This new rule, passed by the US Congress in 2020, requires that every new airplane certified as of January 2023 has a more advanced warning system for pilots, indicating any problems that may occur on board, including situations related to root causes. of previous accidents.





However, Boeing is unlikely to be able to certify the Boeing 737 MAX 10 ahead of schedule and this is stressing the manufacturer as, if the year turns around, it will have to stop all certification progress so far to make adjustments to the cabin of the aircraft. New model.

Already anticipating the problem, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has threatened to cancel the MAX 10 project if Congress does not extend the deadline the manufacturer has for the jet to enter service without a new crew warning system.

“It’s a risk I’m risking taking. If I lose the fight, I lose the fight. A world without MAX 10 is not so difficult”, Calhoun told Aviation Week in an interview.

The manufacturer claims that the MAX 10 already has the changes made to make the MAX 8 more secure from the factory, and that a possible addition of a new system would not only delay the project further, but would make it and the MAX 7 (also not yet certified) different from the MAX 8 and MAX 9 that are already in operation, bringing complications for airlines.

While some lawmakers intend to extend the deadline if the FAA thinks it’s safe to do so, others don’t want to give Boeing another chance, mainly due to pressure from families of victims of the MAX 8 crashes and public opinion.

If the congress does not change the deadline and the MAX 10 is cancelled, it will be a melancholy end for the 737 series, which will lose even more market to the Airbus A320 family, especially to the A321neo, which has handily dominated the market for larger single aisle.



