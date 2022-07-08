Bolsonarista freaks out at a gas station when celebrating the reduction of cents in gasoline and bathes the car with the fuel (video)

Netizens viralized the video of the excited man showering his car with gasoline

247 – A bolsonarista “crazed” with emotion when celebrating the timid reduction in fuel prices when filling up his car at a gas station, after pressure from the federal government on governors to reduce ICMS to artificially lower fuel prices.

Excited, he not only fueled his car but decided to give the vehicle a gas bath.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, used social media to praise “the joy of Brazilians with the drop in the price of gasoline”. He, however, ignored the risk that the attitude represents a safety risk by the possibility of fire and explosion.

It's great to see the Brazilians' happiness with the drop in the price of gasoline. I leave my hug to this Brazilian that I don't know but who brightened my day with his joy and good humor!!! Good Friday everyone, stay with God. pic.twitter.com/z4dCpQZ2tQ — Adolfo Sachsida (@ASachsida) July 8, 2022

With lower tax collection, health and education will have lower investments, but extremists continue to celebrate the fact without mentioning the real reason for the fuel crisis in Brazil: Petrobras’ price policy, which started to be quoted at the international price in the Temer government and that only benefits its shareholders.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, a potential drop in fuel prices to consumers of up to R$ 1.55 is estimated. However, the reduction is timid in places where gasoline costs R$ 8.59 a liter.

