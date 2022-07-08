Bolsonaro announces invitation to ambassadors to lecture on electoral system

The president also criticized the decision of the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Edson Fachin, after an agreement for international entities to act as observers in the elections

President Jair Bolsonaro will give a lecture to Brazilian ambassadors to explain the functioning of the electoral system



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) held a live this Thursday, 7, and informed the participants that he invited all Brazilian ambassadors to a lecture given by the representative. The theme of the event will be the Brazilian electoral system and the results of the 2014, 2018 and 2020 elections. According to the Chief Executive, it will be a “PowerPoint showing everything that happened” in previous elections with information from the Chief Executive. Superior Electoral Court (TSE). “With all this propaganda from Mr. [presidente do TSE, Edson] Fachin, sir [ministro Luís Roberto] Barroso, no country in the world was interested in electronic voting machines”, he pointed out.

Bolsonaro also criticized the recent demonstrations carried out by Fachin, where the magistrate warned of the risk of violence after the presidential elections in October of the election. “I don’t understand what Fachin is going to do outside Brazil, saying that Brazil will have a January 6 [data da invasão do Capitólio, nos Estados Unidos] even worst. If he says that, it’s because he’s sure that his candidate, the one he got out of jail, which is the Squid, will win. I don’t need to say what I’m thinking, I believe that this whole mystery, in the coming weeks, should be unraveled, ”she said.