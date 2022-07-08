Bolsonaro criticizes Fachin and says he “already knows the election result”

posted on 07/07/2022 21:46



The president also said that “no one wants to invade anything”, that it is necessary to “know what to do before the elections” – (Credit: Reproduction/Facebook/@JairBolsonaro (7/7/2022))

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reacted to the comment by Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), that Brazil may experience an even more serious episode than the invasion of the Capitol, in Washington, on January 6 of last year. . During a live broadcast on social media, this Thursday (7/7), the Chief Executive accused the magistrate of acting with an ideological bias.

“I don’t understand what Fachin is going to do outside Brazil saying that we can have an even worse January 6th. . He’s sure. How is he so sure, if there’s still a lot of water ahead?”, he distorted.

The president also said that “nobody wants to invade anything”, that it is necessary “to know what to do before the elections”. there was fraud in the 2014, 2018 and 2020 elections.

Fachin’s statement took place during a lecture at the Wilson Center, organized by the Brazil Institute, in Washington, capital of the United States, last Wednesday (7/6). “What has been said in Brazil is about the occurrence of an episode even more aggravated than January 6th here. [dos EUA] of the Capitol,” he said at the event.

According to the minister, the courts are prepared to react in the face of extreme scenarios.

“The Brazilian Judiciary will not bow to anyone”. He also declared that society “needs to arm itself with its vote, political conscience, solidarity, a feeling of justice, coexistence”. “Each of the Brazilian institutions needs to fulfill its role within the limits that the Constitution assigns,” he said.