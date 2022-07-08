Bolsonaro suggests that Edson Fachin already knows the election result

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) once again raised suspicions about the conduct of Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who is also president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

In the live broadcast this Thursday (7), Bolsonaro complained about Fachin’s speech in a lecture in the United States. The minister acknowledged that scenes such as the invasion of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, after the defeat to Joe Biden, could be repeated in Brazil because of possible discontent with the results of the polls.

“I don’t understand what Fachin is going to do outside Brazil saying that we can have an even worse January 6th. . He’s sure. How is he so sure, if there’s still a lot of water ahead?”, distorted Bolsonaro.

the speech of Fachin took place on Wednesday (6th) and was as follows: “We can have an even more aggravated episode of the 6th of January, of the Capitol”. He granted one in Washington, the capital of the United States, where the Capitol is. The event was organized by the Brazil Institute, from the Wilson Center, and its theme was the elections Brazilians this year.

In defending himself, Bolsonaro said that “no one wants to invade anything”, that it is necessary to “know what to do before the elections”. According to the president, he intends to schedule a conversation with all Brazilian ambassadors about a powerpoint that supports the version, already denied by the TSE, that there was fraud in the 2014, 2018 and 2020 elections.

“The subject will be a powerpoint for us to show everything that happened in the 2014 and 2018 elections, documented, as well as these participations of our three ministers from the TSE, who are also from the STF, about our electoral system”, he declared, referring to to the usual targets: Alexandre de Moraes (who will assume the presidency of the Electoral Court in September), Edson Fachin and Luis Roberto Barroso (former president of the TSE).

Following the live, Bolsonaro pulled another piece of news about Fachin having signed an agreement with a foreign organization to observe the elections, which is not as unusual as calling on the Armed Forces to do a parallel count of votes.

“What are they coming to observe here? Do they have access to the program? Will they be able to participate in the investigation as computer technicians? What do these observers come here to do? Do they come to give an air of legality on the occasion of the elections? coming weeks, it should be unveiled,” Bolsonaro said.

Despite Bolsonaro’s complaints against Fachin, there is indeed international apprehension about the Brazilian elections. This Thursday, it was revealed that US lawmakers are concerned about possible interference by the Armed Forces in Brazil’s elections, including vote manipulation and even a coup d’état, if the president is not reelected.

These parliamentarians highlight Bolsonaro’s constant attacks on Brazilian democratic institutions, which include the country’s electoral system, especially electronic voting machines, without pointing to any evidence.

They also draw attention to the statements made by Bolsonaro’s military ministers, which follow the chief’s speech and insist on effective participation by the Armed Forces in this year’s elections, including a parallel count of votes in their own system.

THE TIME is now in Brasilia. Access the special cover of the federal capital to follow the news of the Three Powers.