Botafogo makes official contacts with Godoy Cruz and has negotiations for Martín Ojeda

What was once just a poll has become a concrete contact. O Botafogo made the deal official Martín Ojeda with Godoy Cruz, from Argentina, in the last few days. THE THING! had advanced that there was interest from Alvinegro in the 23-year-old striker.

Glorioso’s management has already started negotiations with the direction of Godoy Cruz, but the conversations are not yet at the same point. The Argentines asked for 7 million dollars (R$ 37.5 million, in the current exchange rate) for Ojeda.

Botafogo was incisive, warned that the values ​​are out of the question and there will be no business with these figures. The club’s intention is to reduce Godoy Cruz’s request to something close to 5 million dollars (R$ 26.8 million).

While there is an impasse over the values, Botafogo has not yet formalized the proposal and is trying to reach an understanding with Godoy Cruz on the terms. There is optimism that the Argentine team will give in and the agreement will happen to the white side.

About the player, Botafogo has already presented the project and has been talking to the staff for days. The club tries to convince him by showing that the Brazilian league is more competitive and can be a greater attraction for him to achieve greater flights in the individual part, even thinking about the Argentina National Team.

Ojeda is one of the highlights of Argentine football this season, with seven goals and seven assists in 21 matches played in 2022.