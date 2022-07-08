Boy does homemade experiment with ‘fool’s gold’, explosion injures him

A 12-year-old American suffered second- and third-degree burns while performing a scientific experiment at home. According to the New York Post, the case took place in the city of Highlands, North Carolina.

Barrett McKim has always been passionate about science and has been doing all kinds of experiments at home for years. As the McKim’s second child, Barrett is homeschooled and, on June 23, was at home with his mother, spending the summer with his four siblings.

According to Kyle McKim, the boy’s father, it all happened while Barrett was carrying out an experiment with “fool’s gold”. Based on texts he read, the boy tried to make the pyrite glow or change color. For this, the parents believe that he tried to heat the mineral using isopropyl alcohol as an accelerator.

It was at this moment that an explosion happened. As Barrett was alone in the living room of the house, it is not known exactly what caused the accident. “We don’t know if this was caused by one of the sparks from the rocks or something with the Bunsen burner,” Kyle said.

Known as ‘fool’s gold’ or ‘cat’s gold’, pyrite is a sulfur mineral composed of iron disulfide. Its name, coming from the Greek, refers to the sparks released by pyrite when it is hit by a tool. When heated, the mineral, which is also used in firearms, can release a poisonous gas, sulfur dioxide.

After the explosion, as soon as Barrett was hit by the flames, the boy’s mother burst into the room, trying to save her son’s life. With the room on fire, she took the boy to a sink and tried to get him out of the synthetic shirt she was wearing. Then she doused her son with ice water.

The woman suffered burns to her hands, but managed to save Barrett and call the police. “When I got there, she was still dousing him with water,” said the boy’s father. “From the moment I walked into the house, when Barrett was screaming in pain, he wanted me to tell him the truth, asking if he was going to die.”

Barrett was rushed to a football field about four miles away. From there, he was flown by helicopter to the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.

At the hospital, doctors found that 50% of Barrett’s body was injured, with 20% being third-degree burns and 30% second-degree burns. The wounds, in this sense, are spread over the boy’s face, torso, arms, hands, shoulders, thighs and knees.

Since then, Barrett has had three surgeries and received temporary skin grafts, which were taken from dead bodies. As the medical team looks for a new skin for the boy, his parents are grateful that Barrett was wearing glasses to perform the experiment and thus his eyes were not harmed.

It will likely be a year or more before Barrett gets back into the groove of things. Doctors really believe his face will heal completely. And that’s a real blessing […] He’s doing well, but it’s hard to watch. Kyle McKim, Barrett’s father

The frightening result of Barrett’s experiments drew attention on social media and several messages of support were sent to the boy. The GoFundMe platform even raised more than US$72,000 to pay for the boy’s treatment, who still has to spend a few months in the hospital.