Braz explains why Flamengo gave up on Luís Henrique and answers question about Alexis Sánchez

Marcos Braz opened the game and explained why the Flamengo gave up on hiring Luis Henrique, from Olympique de Marseille. According to the VP of football, Rubro-Negro even advanced in negotiations with the striker’s staff and came to present an official proposal. However, the French club said it had no interest in lending the player, but rather selling him. Fla then decided to withdraw from the negotiation.

– Flamengo, at the beginning of the week, made a loan proposal for the player. We contacted the club. The club’s response and positioning was that they would like to sell the player, at least that’s what we were told. We had a good conversation with the businessmen, even advanced – said Braz.

– I appreciate the relationship and the way I was treated, including the player’s family. But, due to the club’s position, which would not like to lend the athlete, Flamengo left the operation two or three days ago – he added.

See Braz’s statements about the market:

ALEXIS SANCHEZ

– There is a financial part, there are several situations that have to be analyzed in this. What I can say to the fans is that Flamengo will work and will make a big window, like everything that is appearing so far. It hasn’t even started yet, but I think we’re going to have a pleasant surprise so that, on the 19th or 20th, when the match against Juventude is scheduled, we will already have all the contracted ones training, at the coach’s disposal.

– I will not say that there is a possibility, and tomorrow there is some market opportunity, some situation that leads us to hire. So, I’m not going to say it has or hasn’t. I’m not going to talk about a single player, because if I wanted the player and confirmed that, it would interfere with the negotiation.

WHAT ABOUT MONTIEL FROM SEVILLA?

– Does not proceed.

INTEREST IN WENDEL AND WALACE

– The window still hasn’t opened. We have limits when it comes to talking about certain players. There are two players that interest Flamengo. They are totally different negotiations, they are positions that Flamengo understands that there has to be a difference. Flamengo is interested in athletes.

FENERBAHCE OF EYE IN ARON

– In fact, there is a proposal from the Turkish club. The proposal has already been officially passed. We are analyzing internally, talking to the businessman, talking to the athlete. We are analyzing some market possibilities as well. Soon, we will give our answer.

CAST PLAYERS AT THE END OF CONTRACT

– Regarding the athletes who need to be renewed, when Flamengo understands that it should start positioning itself, it will be done that way. I understand, the question is relevant, if you have an excessive number of players who have the end of their contract, it may not be the best thing for the club, but they are highly professional players and there is, in many of them, Flamengo’s interest in a renewal.

– This has to be done calmly, with tranquility. We have plenty of time to sort it out. I think they also understand that Flamengo is positioned in an even stronger way in this window, it will be done that way. We have a player signed, another very well on the way. Flamengo, because at the beginning of the year we had a problem with the Central Bank, we want, in this window, to accelerate to, perhaps, reposition what we could have done a little further ago.