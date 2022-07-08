Brazil completes 2 weeks with a high in the moving average of deaths by Covid | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (7) 297 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 673,126 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 237 , the highest recorded since March 27 (when it was at 238). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +26% and indicates uptrend for the 14th day in a row, completing a high week .

Total deaths: 673,126

673,126 Death record in 24 hours: 297

297 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 237 (14-day variation: +26%)

237 (14-day variation: +26%) Total known confirmed cases: 32,761,045

32,761,045 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 75,906

75,906 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 57,513 (14-day variation: +12%)

Acre, Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul and Roraima recorded no deaths on the last day.

In total, the country registered 75,906 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 32,761,045 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 57,513+12% change from two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (15 states): TO, AL, CE, SE, MS, ES, PI, GO, PB, MA, MT, PR, RJ, SC, SP

TO, AL, CE, SE, MS, ES, PI, GO, PB, MA, MT, PR, RJ, SC, SP In stability (9 states): PE, BA, MG, AP, RR, AM, AC, RS, RO

PE, BA, MG, AP, RR, AM, AC, RS, RO Falling (2 states and the DF): DF, RN, PA

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).