Brazilian medical student arrested with drugs in Indonesia

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Brazilian medical student arrested with drugs in Indonesia 1 Views




The Brazilian was identified as Alberto Sampaio Gressler, a medical student

The Brazilian was identified as Alberto Sampaio Gressler, a medical student

Photo: Ngurah Rai Airport Police/ Disclosure

A Brazilian medical student identified as Alberto Sampaio Gressler, 25, was arrested after being found with grams of marijuana in Bali, Indonesia.

According to ‘Indonesia Expat’, the drug was found after “police officers became suspicious of the items in your bag” in an X-ray evaluation. Also according to the website, the arrest took place on June 28 and was only announced on Wednesday night, 6.

After inspection, four packages containing leaves and seeds were found. By the results of tests in the customs laboratory, the leaves and seeds contained marijuana.

“Four packets of marijuana with a total weight of 9.1 grams were confiscated,” said Chief of Narcotics Investigation of the Ngurah Rai Airport Police, Police Commissioner I Kadek Darmawan.

The publication also claimed that Gressler would have bought the marijuana while on vacation in Thailand and would use it in Bali. He admitted that he was unaware that narcotics were banned in Indonesia.

The Brazilian has violated article 111 paragraph 1 and 113 paragraph 1 of law nº 35 of 2009 on narcotics and may face a severe sentence.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

World’s most allergic boy dies in England: ‘I wanted to be normal’

Paul Braithwaite, who became known as “the most allergic boy in the world”, died of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved