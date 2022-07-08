BRB hides credit card numbers granted to Flamengo fans

posted on 06/07/2022 05:56 / updated on 06/07/2022 05:57



Rodolfo Landim and Paulo Costa celebrate partnership between Flamengo and BRB: default on credit cards – (credit: Marcelo Cortes)

The thousands of credit cards granted by BRB to Flamengo fans, through the institution’s wholly-owned subsidiary, BRBcard, turned into a source of losses. More recent data collected by the bank, but which have not yet become public, indicate that the default is already over 50%. That is, of every two customers who have cards with the BRB and Flamengo brands, one is in default. The bank, controlled by the Federal District Government, is being forced to cover the losses.

The data, however, are kept under lock and key by the BRB board so as not to give transparency to the bad deal that was the partnership closed with the carioca club, which received advances from the institution, in the form of sponsorship, R$ 32 million. The information has been questioned by two minority shareholders of BRB, Associação dos Empregados do Banco de Brasília (AEBRB) and Associação Atlética Banco de Brasília (AABR), as recorded in the minutes of the General and Extraordinary Meetings held on April 29 this year. .

According to minority shareholders, BRB closed the 2021 balance sheet without incorporating the numbers of BRBcard and BRB Seguros. By law, the consolidation of numbers is mandatory, even so that the financial health of the group as a whole can be clearly understood. The same shareholders questioned the fact that the bank’s results had not passed through the scrutiny of the institution’s internal auditors and that the subject deserved a formal, but laconic, record by the external auditing company, EY.

Makeup

BRB’s strategy for not making BRBcard’s numbers transparent went through an accounting maneuver that removed minority shareholders from the credit card company’s shareholding structure. Both AEBRB and AABR were shareholders of BRBcard, which, in turn, controls BRB Seguros. The command of BRB then proposed that these minority shareholders surrender the shares they held in the card company and, in exchange, would receive bank papers. This operation meant that BRB became the holder of 100% of BRBcard and, therefore, was released from reporting information related to the cards, which only cause losses.

“This is a typical operation of those who do not want to give transparency to something that is wrong”, says a former leader of the BRB. He points out that, as the partnership between the bank and Flamengo was made in a hurry, there was not the necessary control for the business to develop smoothly. “In an eagerness to show a success that does not exist, BRBcard distributed cards without criteria, without a correct evaluation of the customer’s profile. No wonder the losses are piling up and no one knows for sure the size of the losses,” he adds.

The lack of transparency also bothers the side of the Carioca club. Marco Assef, a born member of Flamengo’s Deliberative Council, says that the operation is unsuccessful. He recalls that the partnership did not meet the variable profit target – in the amount of R$ 64 million. Assef recalls that the soccer team received only R$ 32 million a year as sponsorship. “Digital banking is a failure,” says Assef. According to him, the BRB-Flamengo deal constitutes an “unethical practice that lacks transparency”.

In the opinion of a former member of BRB’s Board of Directors, if it incorporated BRBcard into its balance sheet, the bank’s final result would certainly be lower than announced. “The explanation is simple: as delinquency on cards is very high, BRB would have to significantly increase provisions for bad debts. And that would have to be written off in profit,” he explains. “This is the type of strategy used by companies that want to make up the results”, he says. The former director also emphasizes that, according to the rules of the national financial system, the incorporation of BRBcard into BRB’s results is mandatory. “The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) needs to see this,” he recommends.

Anyone who closely follows the entire partnership between BRB and Flamengo guarantees that, given the way the deal is structured, there is no way it can work out. In addition to the heavy default rate on cards, the digital account became the target of fraud with Pix. Bad-faith customers noticed the flaws in the control systems and began to carry out a series of unbacked transactions. They made Pix scheduled for the next day. Even without carrying out the transfer of funds, the BRB released the money in the beneficiary’s accounts. It is estimated that losses from fake Pix through BRB’s digital accounts exceed R$ 63 million.