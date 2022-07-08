Bruno Gagliasso leaves his butt on display in a video with Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme

Bruno Gagliasso (Photo: João Cotta/Globo)

The premiere of the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, led by Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank, continues to yield. In a video recorded by them and by the first interviewee, Bruno Gagliassothe trio breaks free and the actor ends up leaving the butt showing while the two exchange a “selinho”. Look that:

The chat, by the way, was full of relaxed moments. In one of them, Bruno and Giovanna remember when they were caught having sex on the emergency stairs of a building. “Suddenly, an armed guy arrived, a delegate who lived on the floor. He heard a strange noise and was confused, right?”, he said.

Another pearl was the “out” that the actor gave to Madonna, who showed interest in getting to know him better in mid-2008. “I didn’t speak English and had already taken a few [bebidas alcoólicas]. So I looked at her, I replied ‘I’m fine’ and left”, he recalled, laughing.

On the other hand, he also opened his heart when talking about the fight with his brother, with whom he has not spoken since 2019, when Thiago Gagliasso publicly criticized his sister-in-law. “It wasn’t because of the election, we’d better make it clear. It was because my wife and I were exposed [por ele] in a way that we would not have liked to have been exposed. From there, our difference became very evident. And, really, we differ a lot. We have totally different political thoughts,” commented the actor, who for the time being ruled out a reconciliation.

“Maybe, at some point, there will be a rapprochement. Today, I don’t feel admiration, respect, affinity. What I feel is the love of a brother, that won’t change. And the longing for everything we lived too. It would be a lie to say that doesn’t hurt, but the way we see life is very different”, he added.