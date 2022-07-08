Businesswoman from Bahia needs to file a plan in court to have cancer surgery authorized

After a via crucis that involved an injunction from the Bahia Court of Justice (TJ-BA), a complaint on social networks and 10 days of great expectation and anguish, Luana Nunes, 40, from Bahia, finally had authorization from her health insurance, Unimed, the surgery he needs to perform to treat cancer. Luana’s victory was shared by herself, around 9 pm this Thursday (7), on her Twitter profile.

“Authorized, after 10 days of hard work, Unimed finally released the appointment for the surgery. Thank you to each of the two million people who saw the tweet and the more than 200 thousand who engaged in this cause”, wrote Luana on the microblog, in thanks for the mobilization around your cause in recent days.

Luana Nunes was diagnosed with an invasive carcinoma on June 1st. Since then, she has had preoperative exams and cancer removal surgery, urgently recommended by the doctors who attend her, initially denied by Unimed. Even with the injunction from the TJ-BA that gave her the right to surgery, which was issued on June 28, she still struggled to get the agreement’s authorization.

I just received the information qa @unimedbr, even after a court injunction, DID NOT AUTHORIZE my surgery to remove INVASIVE CARCINOMA (CANCER). The plan thinks it can kill me and is it all right? Every day that passes I lose one more chance to win this battle #liberaunimed — luanunes (@luanunesp) July 1, 2022

The first negative for surgery took place on June 20. After the injunction, the scenario has not changed. “The second [negativa] came on the 29th of June. After that, I called every day, talked about the injunction and nothing happened. On July 1st, when I called the hospital asking and learned that they had put my process in denial, saying that the patient is in a waiting period and the procedure is not authorized, I decided to tweet”, recalled Luana, when telling for the report the difficulties of the last 10 days.

The publication on Twitter in which Luana narrated her case, revealed the existence of the injunction and asked for a solution from the health plan had more than two million likes and 200 thousand shares until yesterday. It was through the post that Unimed, through its Ombudsman, made the first contact with the patient. The exposure of the case, however, was everything the Bahian woman had always wanted to avoid.

“I never intended to make this disease public. I’ve been diagnosed since June 1st and no one knew, I never put it on my social network. I really wanted to go through this process unscathed, but it got to a level of despair where I didn’t it was more possible for me to shut up,” added Luana

Negative due to lack

The Bahian joined the Unimed health plan on April 16 this year. Before that, she spent 7 years at another operator and asked for portability for the move. However, according to Luana, even so, Unimed placed it on a grace period until October this year. The grace period is the period in a health plan that the customer waits to use the benefits of the agreement. According to the National Health Agency (ANS), for new individual or family plans, contracted from January 2, 1999, the company that sells the health plan may require different grace periods, depending on the case.

For urgent cases, personal accidents or complications in the gestational process, emergencies, immediate risk to life or irreparable injuries, the category in which Luana is framed, the grace period is only 24 hours. Based on this, Judge Paulo Ribeiro, from TJ-BA, granted the injunction in favor of the plaintiff. “The assumptions necessary for granting the requested preliminary injunction are sufficiently demonstrated in these records. […] The documents attached to the case file indicate the contractual link between the plaintiff and the defendant, as well as the plaintiff’s need to perform cancer treatment on an urgent basis,” he wrote in the decision.

Lawyer Gustavo Costa Macedo, who studies the area of ​​Civil Law, agrees with the TJ’s decision. This is because, according to Law No. 9.656/1998 in articles 12, V and 35-C, as long as there is proof that the surgery is essential, the denial of authorization to carry out emergency treatment due to a shortage is illegal. “The law determines that the plans have to pay for treatments of an emergency or urgent nature and that this cost cannot have a grace period greater than 24 hours. As in her case, she entered and after that period she discovered the carcinoma, it is imperative that the plan costs, you can’t say no. Any clause to the contrary is null”, says the lawyer.

According to data from the Public Ministry of the State of Bahia (MP-BA), from 2020 to 2022, 164 complaints from citizens against health plans were filed with the agency.

helplessness

In Luana’s case, the complaint to the TJ-BA took place at a time when she felt unassisted by the service she paid for. More than a question of the right to service, the businesswoman felt the emotional burden of what she called negligence. “When you get diagnosed with cancer, you don’t think you’re going to live. It takes a while to stop, to think that it’s going to be resolved and that you’re going to stay alive. The feeling of death is imminent. So when I see the plan’s denial, I feel completely helpless because we have a health care provider that neglects the person’s life,” she said.

On Wednesday (6), Luana had received authorization for the surgery through the Unimed app. On Thursday (7), the authorization was made official for the hospital, but still incomplete. According to the patient, the operator needed to allow a breast biopsy after removing the tumor, which is part of the procedure. It was this last part that Unimed authorized yesterday. The surgery was recommended by the medical team to take place since Tuesday (5), but it is likely that the cancer will now be removed only on the 12th.

early diagnosis

Specialist of the Integrated Nucleus of Mastology (NIM) of Hospital Aliança, Flávia Rêgo explains that, in cases like Luana Nunes, the speed with which the treatment begins is decisive for the preservation of the life of the cancer patient. “An early diagnosis is very important for us to be able to offer a cure. When we get it early, we have a high chance of getting it. A tumor in an early clinical state has a 97% chance of being cured in five years. When we get advanced tumors, with a very large invasion, the chance of cure is very small”, he says.

The mastologist also says that, in general terms, every woman should have her mammogram annually, starting at age 49, even if she doesn’t feel anything. However, she points out that attention is always important and that there are particular cases.

“Women need to be attentive to all changes in breast development because, in addition to cancer, there are a number of pathologies. it is only after 40 years of age. It is necessary to start earlier the examination of images and prevention”.

Flávia Rêgo completes alerting to the need to attend consultations with gynecologists and mastologists in a preventive way.

“It is important that we can catch these problems even before the patient feels it, through mammography and ultrasound. Therefore, regular consultation is essential; in addition to the partnership with patients who need to always be on the lookout and signal any possible change, even if it is unlikely”.

*With the guidance of the head of reporting Perla Ribeiro