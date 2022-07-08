BYD overtakes Tesla to become the best-selling electric car brand

In a major twist, the Tesla lost the position of biggest seller of eletric cars in the world. The brand of billionaire Elon Musk was surpassed by BYD, which sold around 641,000 models from January to June this year. Thus, it sold 77 thousand more cars than the North American manufacturer, which registered 564 thousand units. Thus, in total, the Chinese showed a growth of 315% compared to the same period in 2021.

It is worth mentioning that, since March of this year, BYD stopped producing cars with a combustion engine only. Now the brand just does electrified vehicles. That is, plug-in and electric hybrids. The change is part of the global strategy that the Chinese has outlined to neutralize carbon emissions by 2030. And the impact will be quite large. After all, BYD is one of the biggest vehicle manufacturers in China and now the biggest electric car manufacturer in the world.

BYD/Disclosure

BYD grew in regions where Tesla does not operate, such as Latin America and the Caribbean. The brand also has a portfolio of battery-powered models that encompasses different price ranges, in addition to establishing itself in the commercial segment with models such as the hatchback. D1 – which debuts this month in Brazil. The scenario is not the same as the North American one, which offers premium luxury cars – and suffers from a shortage of semiconductors.

Rise

BYD has already said it intends to sell more than 1 million electric cars in 2022 in order to recoup losses from the pandemic. In the survey, the best-selling car of the Chinese is the SUV Songwhich should arrive here in the 2nd semester of this year in the Plus version, alongside the Qin Plus sedan. Both have a plug-in hybrid suite. Another outstanding model is the Tan EV, first of the mark per here. The 7-seater SUV sold 8,000 units.

Compared to the foreign market, Brazil still has a small range of BYD. In addition to Tan, the brand sells Han EV sedan. Both are premium models. But, with hybrids on the way, the Chinese will open up new possibilities in the market.

Furthermore, it is important to highlight the D1, which will be aimed at application drivers. The electric hatch will be BYD’s third model in Brazil. However, it will not be cheap and should cost in the range of R$ 260 thousand. According to the sales director, Henrique Antunesthe D1 will also be an alternative for “companies that need a differentiated and versatile vehicle for their executives. As well as fleet owners, city halls and police”.

Does Tesla use BYD batteries?

In June, the Car Journal reported that BYD will supply batteries to Tesla. Second Lian Yubo, executive vice president of the Chinese, the automaker of Elon Musk consolidated what was already speculated for more than a year. So far, the North American works with some suppliers to equip its models, among them, the Chinese CATL.

The executive told state broadcaster CGTN that the agreement between the brands involves the use of Blade batteries, made of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP). “We are now good friends with Elon Musk. And we are ready to supply our batteries to him and his company,” he said.

Disclosure/BYD

The set is in CTP (Cell to Pack) format. Thus, it is free of modules and is formed by a matrix of narrow cells inserted in a structure that enables the optimization of space. In summary, this type of battery is increasingly present not only in Tesla’s electric models, but also in BYD’s portfolio. They should equip entry-level versions of Tesla’s electric cars, such as Model 3 and Model Y.

Threat from all sides

Recently, a study carried out by Bloomberg Intelligence stated that Tesla may lose sales position to Volkswagen. This is because the German brand, in addition to having a consolidated portfolio, brings more and more autonomy and extra systems to its models, not to mention the investments in the creation of batteries and supplies.

Tesla/Disclosure

With the expansion of the electric car market, brands have been building models for the mass. VW itself, for example, has already made it clear that it wants to make the ID.3 the next “people’s car”. A difficult goal for Tesla, which is targeting the luxury market.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.