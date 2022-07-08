C6 Bank launches prepayment of receivables with a differentiated offer for corporate clients

In addition to eliminating the need to wait until the due date, C6 Bank’s anticipation of receivables is unlimited. Check out!

Corporate customers of C6 Bank have one more credit option available with the anticipation of receivables. The product allows the receipt of sales made at the C6 Pay machine at any time of the month – with money in the account on the same day of the request – and a personalized offer for each customer.

“Credit is essential for legal entities, regardless of the size of the business. With this product, our machine offer is even more complete and allows us to reach a new audience: the customer who needs to make punctual advances to adjust the cash flow”, explains Monisi Costa, head of products and legal entity at C6 Bank.

Traditionally, credit card sales are transferred all at once to the customer on the due date. In addition to eliminating the need to wait until that date, the anticipation of receivables from C6 Bank is unlimited.

Who can advance the receipt of sales at C6 Bank?

As long as the customer has amounts receivable through the C6 Pay machine and an approved limit, it is possible to anticipate the receipt of sales as many times as necessary throughout the month, even without being domiciled at C6 Bank. The anticipated amount, in turn, is credited to the C6 Bank account.

One of the advantages of the advance offered by the bank is that eligible customers receive a personalized offer that analyzes the amount to be released and the volume of credit available and calculates the best rate considering the closest payment dates and with lower interest rates.

In addition, the anticipation of receivables from C6 Bank does not have contracting fees or IOF, the tax on financial transactions.

When accessing Web Banking, the customer can consult the total available for anticipation and request the most convenient amount. Requests made before 1:45 pm are credited on the same day. In practice, sales made by the machine are received on D+1, that is, on the business day following the transaction.

