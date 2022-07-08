Caixa Tem: See how to avoid blocking your account

Created in 2020, the box has has been essential for Brazilians. Through the application, Brazilians can access payments from the Brazil aidextraordinary withdrawal from the FGTS and other benefits.

In addition to the social programs, Caixa Tem also provides microcredit for entrepreneurs, with withdrawal amounts ranging from R$300 to R$1,000, with a payment term of up to two years.

Individual Microentrepreneurs can also take out the loan, with amounts of up to R$ 3 thousand, with a payment term of two years, with interest of 1.99% per month. However, microcredit for this category must be requested and contracted at a Caixa branch.

What can block your Caixa TEM account

There are several factors that can block the account in box has. For this reason, the user must follow the usage rules to continue with their active registration.

Check out the actions that can block your account:

Carry out transactions above the monthly limit amount (R$ 5 thousand);

Access accounts with different CPF’s through your device;

Use the same CPF on multiple devices;

User registration error.

In cases of blocking the Caixa Tem account, the unblocking can be carried out through WhatsApp. However, if this is not possible, the user must go to the nearest Caixa Econômica bank branch, carrying a document with an identification photo.

In some cases, the user cannot access their account due to forgotten password. In this case, click on “I forgot my password” and retrieve it by following the instructions in the application.

Step by step to unlock Caixa Tem by WhatsApp

Get the app box has available for Android and iOS;

available for Android and iOS; Access your account with your CPF and password;

In the application menu, find the option “Release Access”;

The user will be forwarded through the automatic help system. Click on the available icon and access the generated link to start a conversation on WhatsApp;

Once this is done, just follow the guidelines for sending the documents necessary to unlock Caixa Tem.

According to Caixa, the action may take up to 48 hours to process.