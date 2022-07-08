Can you retire earning BRL 10,000 with fixed income alone? Discover – 07/08/2022

You are saving money to supplement your retirement or live off your income. Will investing only in low-risk investments achieve your goal?

In today’s column I show you how much money you would need to have to receive an average income of R$ 3,000, R$ 5,000 or R$ 10 thousand per month, practically without taking any risks.

The calculations consider that you would invest in the most profitable asset in the country, among the extremely safe ones. So, I’m talking about the best return you’ll find in the market if you don’t want to take risks.

How much to invest

Cutting to the chase, if you want as little risk as possible, you would need to invest, at a minimum:

R$ 850 thousand to have an income of R$ 3,000 per month;

BRL 1.4 million to earn BRL 5,000 per month;

R$ 2.8 million to have an income of R$ 10 thousand per month.

All calculations already deduct income tax and inflation. The inflation used for the calculation is 7%, according to the latest Focus bulletin, from the Central Bank.

That is, investing R$ 850 thousand, you will have an average income greater than R$ 3,000 per month. But, if you spend more than this amount, a part of the invested equity will be eroded by inflation.

The same reasoning applies to the other two simulations. If you want to do the projection with some other value, it’s very easy. Just take the amount you want to be able to spend per month (for example, $7,000) and divide it by 0.0035.

In this case, 7,000 divided by 0.0035 gives R$ 2 million. This is the minimum amount you would need to have, currently, to be able to spend R$ 7,000 per month without reducing equity.

where to invest

The financial investment used in the simulations was a Treasury Direct bond called Treasury IPCA+ 2055. Among the very low risk investments, the most profitable is currently the Treasury. I recently showed that the real return on this investment was five times that of savings.

These simulations consider the investment in a Treasury Direct bond called Treasury IPCA+ 2055, which pays interest semiannually.

Another option if low risk would be fixed income funds. However, what these funds do is take the client’s money and invest it in various securities, including Treasury Direct. As they charge an administration fee, the net income, in most cases, turns out to be less than that of the Treasury.

There are also low-risk options such as CBD, LCA and LCI, which are increasingly popular. However, these bonds only have a yield above the Treasury when they are issued by small or medium-sized banks. The problem is that, in these cases, the risk ends up being greater.

Is it worth investing only in low-risk assets?

Just because I wrote a column about Tesouro Direto doesn’t mean I think it’s the best investment for anyone. I, for example, haven’t invested in this type of asset for a long time. The reason is that its profitability is not enough for my purposes, even after the sharp rise in the basic interest rate in the last 18 months.

If, with the Treasury, it is necessary to invest R$ 2.8 million to receive R$ 10 thousand per month, with certain real estate funds it is possible to reach this same income with a contribution of R$ 1.5 million. With BRL 2.8 million in real estate funds, it is possible to receive monthly earnings of BRL 20,000. Or, in more extreme cases, over BRL 30,000.

On the other hand, I have a friend who still prefers to leave almost all of his wealth in low-risk assets. He received an inheritance that is more than enough for him to pay for the life he leads.

Therefore, there is no single path to follow. The ideal is simply to know what you are doing. If the Treasury yield is enough for you, so much the better.

But if it isn’t, you have to choose between being content with what you can earn without taking any risks, or studying equity investments for a chance to earn a higher income. The sooner you make that decision, the better for you.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about today’s text or about investments in general? If so, send it to me through my Instagram account. Your question may be answered in this column soon.