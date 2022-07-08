Caoa Chery earns BRL 430 million with its new range of electric cars

Caoa Chery announced that it has already earned about R$430 million from pre-sales of its new range of electric cars. The feat took place 20 days after the presentation of five electrified models: the small electric iCar; the Tiggo 8 PRO plug-in hybrid; and the light hybrids Tiggo 5x PRO, Tiggo 7 PRO and Arrizo 6 PRO.

In all, 2,000 electrified cars were ordered from Caoa Chery. The model with the most reservations is the Tiggo 8 Plug-in Hybrid, which received 1,000 pre-order requests. Sold for R$269,990, the seven-seater SUV arrives at the brand’s dealerships in August.

Caoa Chery’s medium SUV is a plug-in hybrid equipped with two electric motors, which, together with the combustion engine, has 317hp of power and 56.6kgfm of torque. The combined average consumption is 42.7km/l. The model has the capacity to run about 77.6 kilometers in 100% electric mode.

Caoa Chery iCar, 100% electric subcompact, also made noise

However, the model that made the most noise was the iCar, which is now available. Sold for R$139,990, the Caoa Chery subcompact had 500 requests. Its electric motor has 61hp and 15.3kgfm. The batteries are 30.8 kWh, which gives a range of 282 kilometers.

The cheapest electric car in Brazil measures 3.20 meters in length, 1.67m in width, 1.59m in height and 2.15m in wheelbase. The trunk is only 100 liters. With an aluminum structure and a polymer body, the small one weighs 995 kilograms and has a payload of 280 kilograms.

Light hybrid SUVs are assembled in Brazil

The other electrified models presented by Caoa Chery, the Arrizo 6 PRO sedan (R$159,990) and the Tiggo 5x PRO Hybrid SUVs (R$169,990) and the Tiggo 7 PRO Hybrid (R$199,990), totaled 500 reservations. These three models are equipped with the same 48V mild hybrid technology.

The three vehicles have a 1.5 turbo flex engine under the hood, in addition to an engine/generator capable of adding 10hp and 4kgfm more, totaling 160hp and 25.5kgfm. While the SUVs will be assembled in Brazil, available in July, the sedan will be imported from China, arriving in August.