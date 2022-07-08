Car of judge who had Milton Ribeiro arrested is attacked with feces and dirt

posted on 07/07/2022 22:30



(credit: Playback/Twitter)

Federal judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Court of Federal Justice in Brasília, was the target of attacks this Thursday (7/7) in the capital. While driving, the magistrate’s vehicle was hit by animal feces, dirt and eggs in the early afternoon. Despite the car’s front window being covered with debris and hampering driving, he managed to steer the vehicle to a safe place and was not injured.





Judge Renato Borelli’s car

(photo: Playback/Twitter)





The information was confirmed by the Federal Court, which guaranteed that it was taking steps to inhibit aggression against the judge. Borelli said he was under threats from Milton Ribeiro’s supporters after having ordered the former minister’s arrest.

Renato Borelli authorized the federal operation that, on June 22, arrested former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro for influence peddling and corruption. At the time, pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos, who participated in the scheme, were also arrested.

The attacks and threats against Borelli began the day after the arrests, on 23 June. On the same day, second instance judge Ney Bello, of the Federal Regional Court of the first region, overturned Ribeiro’s arrest.