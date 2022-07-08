Car of judge who ordered the arrest of former minister Milton Ribeiro is attacked in Brasília | Policy

Judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Federal Court of Justice in Brasília, was responsible for the arrest warrant for former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro. federal. In the early afternoon, the car was hit by animal feces, eggs and dirt.

The judge was not hurt. He had his eyesight impaired at the time of the attack because part of the front glass was stained. But he managed to control the car.

Renato Borelli authorized the Federal Police operation that on the 22nd arrested the former Minister of Education and pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos, suspected of charging bribes to release public funds from the National Education Development Fund, even without positions in the Ministry.

TV Globo found that the judge communicated the case to the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region, which will take steps to investigate the facts.

Shortly after ordering the arrest of Ribeiro and two pastors, Borelli received dozens of threats, most of them online.

The National Council of Justice (CNJ) was called to investigate the threats and recommended measures to protect the judge.

“The Management Committee of the National Security System of the Judiciary has approved the opinion of the Department of Institutional Security, linked to the National Council of Justice, recommending security measures that the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region can take in favor of the judge. was sent to TRF1 this Thursday (7/7). It is not possible to detail, at this moment, the security actions to be taken to preserve the safety of the magistrate”, informed the CNJ in a note.