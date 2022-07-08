Car used by Taliban leader in 2001 bombing unearthed in Afghanistan

Mullah Omar used the car to escape American attacks after the fall of the Twin Towers; local authorities claim the vehicle is in good condition and was purposely buried

Taliban media officials/AFP

Taliban members unearth car used by Taliban founder Mullah Omar



The car used by the representative of the Taliban Mullah Omar, who died in 2013, was unearthed in the Afghanistan after 21 years since it was purposefully hidden at the site. The leader of the fundamentalist group was fleeing bombings from the United States after the 9/11 disaster in 2001. The white Toyota Corolla model was buried in Zabul, in the south-east of the country, on the orders of Abdul Jabbar Omari, the same leadership that ordered the car to be unearthed.

“It is in good condition, only the front part is slightly damaged,” Rahmatullah Hammad, director of information and culture for Zabulm province, told AFP. The expert explained that the vehicle was left there by Taliban fighters to prevent its destruction. Hammad believes the car will be displayed at the national museum in Kabul, the country’s capital, with the aim of being remembered as a historic moment.

*With information from AFP