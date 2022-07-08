Casagrande’s controversies on Globo

Walter Casagrande announced that he will no longer be a commentator for Rede Globo. On the broadcaster since 1997, the former Corinthians striker accumulated controversial moments with fellow commentators, managers and players.

Globo confirmed, in an official note, the departure and said that the decision was made “by mutual agreement”. Casagrande’s last appearance on Globo was in the transmission of São Paulo x América-MG, at Morumbi, for the 11th round of the Brazilian Championship, on June 12th.

O UOL Esporte learned from people close to the commentator that his high salary and his always scathing political comments may have influenced the decision.

In the carious station, Casagrande participated in SporTV programs and games shown on open TV. He was considered one of Globo’s main football commentators, and participated in the broadcasts of five World Cup finals.

Remember some controversial moments of Casagrande on Globo:

Accident and rehabilitation clinic

In September 2007, the commentator was in a serious car accident and was in a coma for 24 hours. After recovering, he was admitted to a drug addiction clinic because of his addiction to heroin and cocaine.

His return to the screens took place in April 2009 at Arena SporTV. In the same year, he resumed broadcasting football matches and participated in Globo Esporte.

Casagrande x PVC

Casão and PVC had a hot discussion after the former player cites controversy with Edmundo Image: Reproduction/SporTV

Casagrande led a heated discussion with the now ex-colleague of broadcaster Paulo Vinícius Coelho (PVC) during the Seleção SporTV program, in May 2021, about the importance of the title of the Supercopa do Brasil and the Campeonato Paulista.

During the program, the former Corinthians striker hit PVC recalling his experience as an athlete and a discussion that the commentator had with Edmundo, in the days of Fox Sports. The placement of Casagrande left PVC quite upset, but later both of them released the argument.

Casagrande vs Caio Ribeiro

Caio Ribeiro and Casagrande discussed it during Bem, Amigos! Image: Reproduction/SporTV

In 2020, during the program Bem, Amigos, also on SporTV, Casagrande exchanged barbs with Caio Ribeiro. The reason for the discussion was a statement by Raí, a former leader of São Paulo, criticizing President Jair Bolsonaro.

Caio disapproved of Raí’s speech and said that the former midfielder should be careful to occupy a management position at the São Paulo club. Casagrande, in turn, defended that Raí had the right to address any issue and asked his colleague for more coherence.

Casagrande vs Muricy Ramalho

In March 2021, Casagrande also got involved in a friction with his former colleague from Rede Globo, Muricy Ramalho, who held the position of football coordinator for São Paulo. Casão criticized Muricy, who was filmed having an argument with a civil guard from Bertioga for walking on the beach of Riviera de São Lourenço, despite the restrictions imposed by the increase in cases of covid-19.

For Casagrande, the ex-colleague from the broadcaster should have left without getting upset with the guard: “As soon as the police say they can’t, they leave.”

Casagrande vs Neymar

Another major controversy involved among the former global commentator was when he criticized Neymar for not taking a political stand, and even called him “Bolsonaro’s subject”. In addition, he cited that the athlete was “overly selfish” and “spoiled” because of fights with Cavani. Months later, Neymar’s father and manager criticized the Globo professional.

Casagrande vs Gabriel Jesus

The atmosphere has also heated up between Casagrande and striker Gabriel Jesus. Before the 2019 Copa América semi-final, the now former Globo commentator had a meeting with Gabriel Jesus and other athletes from the Brazilian National Team in the elevator of the hotel where the delegation was staying.

According to Casão, he took the opportunity to encourage Jesus, but the striker showed discomfort with the commentator’s approach: “Actually, he didn’t say that, but it’s ok. I was very polite, because I was educated by my mother”, commented Gabriel Jesus to SportTV.

numbers meme

One of Casagrande’s most iconic occasions on Rede Globo was when he had problems with numbers in 2017 at Globo Esporte . At the time, Corinthians had a good advantage in the fight for the Brazilian title, but their performance in the second round was worrying.

When asked about the chances of Corinthians losing the cup, from zero to ten, Casagrande said: “Eight”. Surprised, presenter Ivan More replied and Casagrande tried to fix it: “Four to lose and eight to win. From zero to ten? Four, five… A little more than 50% chance of winning and a little less than 50% of winning. lose.”