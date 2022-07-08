Cast of ‘The Boys’ visit the series’ mural at Beco do Batman and watch Palmeiras’ game in SP

Cast of ‘The Boys’ in front of a mural full of references from the series made by artist Apolo Torres in Beco do Batman, in the west of São Paulo. Photo: Instagram/@primevideobr

The coming of the cast the boys to Brazil continues to provide good moments for the fans. This Wednesday, 6th, one of the most famous tourist spots in the city of São Paulo, the Batman’s Alleyreceived a visit from the group.

The place is known for its graffiti-covered walls and street art, and has gained a series wall made by the artist Apollo Torres in partnership with the Prime Video Brazil to promote the third season.

The actors Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Claudia Doumit, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell and the executive producer Eric Kripke posed for photos in front of the mural and greeted fans waiting to see them.

Later, the cast still went to the stadium Allianz Parque to watch a game palm trees. The stars received personalized t-shirts and witnessed the 5-0 victory against Cerro Porteño.

Jack Quaid, Hughie’s interpreter, shared records of the visits on his Instagram. “Last night was awesome. Thanks Palmeiras for the great weather and amazing game. I’m a fan for life now,” he wrote.

Karl Urban, who plays Billy Bruto, also posted pictures on his profile and added, in Portuguese: “Thank you Palmeiras and congratulations on your beautiful victory.”

Antony Starr, the Country Captain, said that he is already missing the country: “I can’t think of a country that I love more than Brazil. The people, the culture, everything. Also, football. . What a trip.”

the cast of the boys came to Brazil to promote the final episode of the third season of the series, which arrives this Friday, 8, on Amazon Prime Video. Check more records of visits:

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais