Cauã Reymond suffers a traffic accident in Rio de Janeiro: “Everything is fine”

Cauã Reymond was involved in a car accident this Wednesday (06) in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The Globo actor reassured his fans and explained that he was returning from training and collided his vehicle with one of a man who was feeling unwell.

“I ended up having an accident here. It’s all right, thank God. But I’m making this video to thank the care and performance of the Barra Presente staff and also the Fire Department. The gentleman who unfortunately hit my car was feeling a little unwell and the Fire Department arrived super fast to attend to him and so did he, God willing, it will be fine. I wanted to thank you, thank you very much! Health to all and a good day. The training was good, but unfortunately the accident happened”, he told in the Instagram stories.

Reception of the public

Not long ago, Cauã Reymond gave an interview to Quem magazine and commented on the public’s affection. He who at the time was playing the character Christian, in a place in the sunsaid he was quite happy with the viewers’ reception of his role in the plot.

“I am very happy with the reception of the public with the soap opera. I also liked the criticism regarding the plot, the comments from my colleagues. All the castmates are also being highly praised. I have enjoyed seeing the result of the work as a whole. When we get involved in a job, we do it with all the will to succeed and having this recognition is really cool,” he said. “I think that because of all this difficulty that we experienced during the pandemic, we made the first 100% recorded telenovela. While this brought extra care, we couldn’t shoot a very large number of scenes per day. This enabled both the cast and production to work better on each scene. That’s why we got this quality as great as a series in this serial”, he said.

