Cell phones with 5G: Anatel updates the list of approved devices in Brazil

Brasilia is officially the first capital in the country to support 5G connectivity. The debut of the next-generation network took place this Wednesday (6th) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released an updated list containing more than 60 cell phones sold in Brazil that are compatible with national 5G.

Samsung, Motorola and Apple dominate the national market in terms of the availability of approved 5G smartphones. The list shows Samsung with 25 certified devices, Motorola with 14 devices and Apple with 9 models.

Other companies with 5G phones operating in Brazil include Xiaomi (8), ASUS (4), Realme (3), TCL, Infinix, Nokia and Lenovo (1 device each).

5G arrives in Brasilia and the Federal District will have 80% coverage (Photo: Pablo Le Roy/Mcom)

To G1, Anatel points out that some approved cell phones may not appear on the list due to the expiration of the approval certificate: “the list only shows the certificates that have the approval valid on the research date”.

Thus, older 5G devices approved by the agency still work in the country, even though they do not appear in the list below.

Galaxy A13 5G should soon arrive in Brazil (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Among the cheapest 5G phones approved by Anatel are models such as the Galaxy A13 5G (which has not even officially arrived in the country so far), Moto G50 5G (R$1,439) and the Galaxy M23 5G (R$1,619). The list also indicates the arrival of models like Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Lite to the country.

After the arrival of 5G in Brasilia, the capitals of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul and Paraíba will be the next to activate connectivity. 5G should arrive in all Brazilian capitals by September 29.

Check out the list of 5G cell phones approved by Anatel below:

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy M23 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G 5G

Moto G50 5G

Moto G62 5G

Moto G71 5G

Moto G82 5G

Moto G100 5G

Moto G200 5G

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

Realme GT Master

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme 9 Pro+

Source: G1