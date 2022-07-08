Cell phones with 5G: Anatel updates the list of approved devices in Brazil

Brasilia is officially the first capital in the country to support 5G connectivity. The debut of the next-generation network took place this Wednesday (6th) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released an updated list containing more than 60 cell phones sold in Brazil that are compatible with national 5G.
Samsung, Motorola and Apple dominate the national market in terms of the availability of approved 5G smartphones. The list shows Samsung with 25 certified devices, Motorola with 14 devices and Apple with 9 models.
Other companies with 5G phones operating in Brazil include Xiaomi (8), ASUS (4), Realme (3), TCL, Infinix, Nokia and Lenovo (1 device each).
To G1, Anatel points out that some approved cell phones may not appear on the list due to the expiration of the approval certificate: “the list only shows the certificates that have the approval valid on the research date”.
Thus, older 5G devices approved by the agency still work in the country, even though they do not appear in the list below.
Among the cheapest 5G phones approved by Anatel are models such as the Galaxy A13 5G (which has not even officially arrived in the country so far), Moto G50 5G (R$1,439) and the Galaxy M23 5G (R$1,619). The list also indicates the arrival of models like Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Lite to the country.
After the arrival of 5G in Brasilia, the capitals of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul and Paraíba will be the next to activate connectivity. 5G should arrive in all Brazilian capitals by September 29.
Check out the list of 5G cell phones approved by Anatel below:
apple
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
Samsung
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy M23 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Motorola
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G62 5G
- Moto G71 5G
- Moto G82 5G
- Moto G100 5G
- Moto G200 5G
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
Xiaomi
- Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Mi 12 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Asus
- Zenfone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
really
- Realme GT Master
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- Realme 9 Pro+
TCL
infinix
Nokia
Lenovo
Source: G1
