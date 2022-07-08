Cemig (CMIG4) accuses mining company of defaulting BRL 781 million

Business

THE OK (VALE3) is being accused by Cemig (CMIG4) of not complying with a commitment signed between the companies that involves transfers in the amount of R$ 781 million. The information is from Valor Econômico.

According to Cemig, Vale would have committed itself to compensating for financial damages due to the loss of energy generation at the Risoleta Neves Hydroelectric Power Plantafter the failure of the Fundão Dam, Samarco — company that has Vale as a partner.

understand the dispute

The Risoleta Neves Hydroelectric Power Plant is owned by the Candonga Consortiumformed by Vale and Aliança Energia, a company whose shareholders are Vale and Cemig.

With the failure of the Fundão Dam, in Mariana (MG), the plant was flooded by a wave of mud and tailings, making its operation unfeasible. Even without generating energy, the plant received funds from a risk-sharing system for five years to avoid shortages. This system is called the Energy Reallocation Mechanism (MRE).

Cemig argues that the Consortium can be classified as one of the victims of the Mariana disaster, whose responsibility falls on Samarco and, consequently, on Vale. Thus, it would be up to the mining company to return the amounts received for its participation in the Consortium.

According to Cemig, Vale, while Samarco shareholderacknowledged responsibility for the tragedy by signing the Term of Transaction and Conduct Adjustment (TTAC) with the Federal Public Ministry, committing to repair damages.

In addition, Cemig points out that Vale published, in September 2021, a statement committing to return the approximately R$781 million (corrected amount) received by the Consortium from the MRE.

In a note sent to Valor, Cemig states that Vale did not pay the agreed amount, which ended up harming Aliança and, indirectly, Cemig itself.

Judicialization

According to Cemig, the payment by Vale would be made on a monthly basis, in settlements at the Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE), until December 2022.

To Valor Econômico, CCEE informed that the Candonga Consortium settled, in November 2021, all existing debts. The liquidation took place after a suspension, by the Superior Court of Justice, of the Risoleta Neves Hydroelectric Power Plant of the MRE.

However, the Consortium still maintains an active process that can generate a new twist in the situation — a possible decision by the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF – 1) could put it back in the MRE system.

Samarco said it is carrying out works to repair the damage caused by the rupture of the dam in Mariana, especially promoting the desanding of the flooded area and works for the release of the filling of the reservoir, scheduled for the end of 2022.

The Consortium, the Alliance and the OK have not commented on the issue.