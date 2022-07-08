Ceni regrets Sara’s departure and predicts a tough sequence in São Paulo: “Trying to fight on all fronts” | Sao Paulo

Three games in seven days, with three wins. São Paulo ended a perfect week by beating Universidad Católica 4-1 at Morumbi and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. The satisfaction with the performance, however, comes in parallel with the concern. The sequence of games and the short cast already disturb coach Rogério Ceni.

– We have six hanging, five serving suspension. Six that will hang. What worries me is the sequel. We play against Atlético, then Palmeiras on Thursday, then Fluminense on Sunday, Inter on Wednesday and Goiás on Saturday. One game every three days. We couldn’t even extend the deadline.

– Every three days he suffers physically, especially with a trip in between. We’ll have to take it game by game. Saturday do ten minutes of training, avoid injuries. We’re focused on that Sunday game right now. Atletico are favoritism and a great team, let’s try a team that competes and can bring points – he commented.

The coach admits difficulties in sustaining the team’s pace in the face of the competitiveness he will face. Planning, in the ideal scenario, is to survive on all three fronts.

– We got to a point where I talked about the Brazilian. We had an inversion of the game with Palmeiras that we had to use the team twice, a team to be beaten and for having lost the first one, so we had to risk it. It ended up being unbalanced. We will try to fight on all fronts, but we know that few are able to.

– How will you give up a game with Palmeiras for the Copa do Brasil? You have to try to have the best team, it’s a rival, it takes its favoritism, but we have to go there and play a decent game and try to qualify. The classics in São Paulo have a weight. Goal is to arrive on the 18th alive for the three competitions – he sentenced.

About the imminent departure of Gabriel Sara, who is close to agreeing a transfer to Norwich, from England, the coach regretted it. The midfielder was one of the most used players before injuring his ankle at the end of April.

– I was notified from Sara. I am sorry in the sense of losing the athlete, but the management had already warned that we could lose someone. Sara is important to us, but life goes on. We have to try until we find some replacement on the market, but we have to bring in the guys from the medical department – ​​she said.

– We are very sorry for the loss of Sara, but we are able to make up for this absence. You can’t lose two or three from the same sector, which gets heavier. One could happen, for now it’s all in the planning. Nothing that we can regret in this regard. We are happy when an athlete leaves for a new life opportunity – concluded Ceni.

