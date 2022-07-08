Charles is the 2022 ‘No Limit’ champion | 2022

Charles is the great champion of No Limite 2022. The participant won the Gshow vote and takes home the award for BRL 500 thousand reais. After playing in the grand final alongside Ipojucan and Lucas, he is thrilled to receive the result.
Charles is the champion of the ‘No Limit’ 2022 – Photo: Globo
“Duty accomplished, I entered this game to win. Playing means what I did!”, said the winner when talking about all his delivery.
‘No Limite’: Charles gets emotional when he hears the result – Photo: Globo
See the trajectory of Charles, the champion of ‘No Limit’
The end of the program had emotion and challenging tests
Charles, Ipojucan and Lucas are the finalists of ‘No Limite’ — Photo: Globo
The final of today’s program was marked by more adventures, challenges and reunions. The first heat required balance and calm, and participants had to balance balls and platforms on top of each other. Clécio was the first disqualified.
Soon after, Charles, Lucas, Ipojucan and Victor went all out for the second round. Victor didn’t get the spot and said goodbye to the program. As he was unable to participate in the program, the paulistano sent a message to the public and to the TOP 3.
Finalists in the second round of ‘No Limite’ — Photo: Globo