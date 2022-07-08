Charles is the 2022 ‘No Limit’ champion | 2022

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Charles is the 2022 ‘No Limit’ champion | 2022 1 Views

Charles is the great champion of No Limite 2022. The participant won the Gshow vote and takes home the award for BRL 500 thousand reais. After playing in the grand final alongside Ipojucan and Lucas, he is thrilled to receive the result.

Charles is the champion of the ‘No Limit’ 2022 – Photo: Globo

“Duty accomplished, I entered this game to win. Playing means what I did!”, said the winner when talking about all his delivery.

‘No Limite’: Charles gets emotional when he hears the result – Photo: Globo

See the trajectory of Charles, the champion of 'No Limit'

See the trajectory of Charles, the champion of ‘No Limit’

The end of the program had emotion and challenging tests

Charles, Ipojucan and Lucas are the finalists of ‘No Limite’ — Photo: Globo

The final of today’s program was marked by more adventures, challenges and reunions. The first heat required balance and calm, and participants had to balance balls and platforms on top of each other. Clécio was the first disqualified.

Soon after, Charles, Lucas, Ipojucan and Victor went all out for the second round. Victor didn’t get the spot and said goodbye to the program. As he was unable to participate in the program, the paulistano sent a message to the public and to the TOP 3.

Finalists in the second round of ‘No Limite’ — Photo: Globo

Check out what happened:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Sonia Abrão detonates Simaria’s posture in first appearance after controversy: “What was it to do?”

Sonia Abrão detonates Simaria’s stance by refusing to give statements at an event; Look the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved