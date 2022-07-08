Check the results of Lotofácil 2566 and Timemania 1805 this Thursday (7/7)

Is today your lucky day? – (credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Thursday night (7/7), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5891 contests; Lotofácil’s 2566; the 2388 of the Dupla Seine; the 1805 of Timemania and the 626 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 45 million, presented the following result: 01-07-12-41-55-66-72. The heart team is the Nauticalfrom Pernambuco.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 3.2 million, had the following numbers drawn: 05-14-26-29-66.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-07-34-42-44-50 in the first draw; 04-22-23-25-37-47 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 806 thousand.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 800 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 01-04-07-09-11-19-27. Lucky month is February.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-18-19-20-21-23-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

