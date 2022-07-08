Commission discusses ANS’s exhaustive role on health plan coverage – News

07/07/2022 – 17:01

Health plans have refused to cover some procedures

The Commission for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities promotes a public hearing on Tuesday (12), at 4 pm, to discuss the exhaustive role of the National Health Agency (ANS) on the coverage of health plans.

It is under discussion at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) whether the List of Procedures and Events in Health is exhaustive or exemplary. “We are in an extremely difficult time, because every day we are faced with diseases of high risk to health and it has been common for health plan operators to refuse to perform some types of exams and medical procedures of higher values”, says the deputy. Rejane Dias (PT-PI), who suggested the debate.

Invited Speakers:

the National Secretary for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (MMFDH), Cláudio Panoeiro;

the founder of Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa, Andréa Wener;

the president of the Cerebral Palsy Association of Goiás, Luciana Prudente;

the vice-president of the National Association of the Public Ministry for the Defense of the Rights of the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities (Ampid), Eneas Romero de Vasconcelos;

the representative of the Brazilian Inclusion Network (Rede-In), Jéssica Hellen dos Santos Borges; and

the Secretary of State for the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities of Piauí, Mauro Eduardo Cardoso e Silva.

The event will be held in plenary 13.

From the Newsroom – AC