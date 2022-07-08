CONMEBOL releases 2023 calendar with Libertadores final on November 11 | international football

The 2023 Copa Libertadores final already has a date: November 11. Conmebol released its competition calendar for the coming year this Thursday. It is based on this document that the CBF will draw up its own calendar, to be announced in the coming months.

The decision of the Sudamericana is scheduled for October 28. The two finals still do not have defined venues. According to Conmebol, the dates are subject to possible changes. The Recopa, which will bring together the champions of the two 2022 tournaments, will take place on February 8 and 15.

See the Libertadores dates:

Preliminary to the group stage

February 8th to March 15th

March 22

April 5th to June 28th

July, 5th

July 19th to 26th

August 23 to 30

September 27th to October 4th

November 11th

Copa Sudamericana dates:

Preliminary to the group stage

March 8th to 15th

March 22

April 5th to June 28th

July, 5th

July 19th to 26th

August 23 to 30

September 27th to October 4th

october 28

South American Under-20

January 19th to February 12th

Headquarters: Colombia

Copa America Champion vs Euro Champion

13 to 25 February (Fifa date)

Headquarters: Europe

March 30th to April 23rd

Headquarters: Ecuador

1st to 16th of July

Headquarters: To be defined

October 5th to 21st

Headquarters: To be defined

November 17th to December 3rd

Headquarters: To be defined

The Conmebol calendar also provides for five FIFA dates, periods in which national teams meet and for which clubs are required to release players called up.

The confederation has not yet defined whether it will change the format of the Qualifiers – and, therefore, it is not decided whether these dates will be used for friendlies or clashes with European teams, as Conmebol and UEFA intend. The dates follow: