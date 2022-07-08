CONMEBOL releases 2023 calendar with Libertadores final on November 11 | international football

The 2023 Copa Libertadores final already has a date: November 11. Conmebol released its competition calendar for the coming year this Thursday. It is based on this document that the CBF will draw up its own calendar, to be announced in the coming months.
The decision of the Sudamericana is scheduled for October 28. The two finals still do not have defined venues. According to Conmebol, the dates are subject to possible changes. The Recopa, which will bring together the champions of the two 2022 tournaments, will take place on February 8 and 15.
Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana Cups — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
See the Libertadores dates:
- Preliminary to the group stage
February 8th to March 15th
- group draw
March 22
- Group stage
April 5th to June 28th
- knockout draw
July, 5th
- octaves final
July 19th to 26th
- Quarterfinals
August 23 to 30
- semifinals
September 27th to October 4th
- Final
November 11th
Copa Sudamericana dates:
- Preliminary to the group stage
March 8th to 15th
- group draw
March 22
- Group stage
April 5th to June 28th
- knockout draw
July, 5th
- octaves final
July 19th to 26th
- Quarterfinals
August 23 to 30
- semifinals
September 27th to October 4th
- Final
october 28
- South American Under-20
January 19th to February 12th
Headquarters: Colombia
- Women’s Finals
Copa America Champion vs Euro Champion
13 to 25 February (Fifa date)
Headquarters: Europe
- South American Under-17
March 30th to April 23rd
Headquarters: Ecuador
- U-20 Libertadores
1st to 16th of July
Headquarters: To be defined
- Women’s Liberators
October 5th to 21st
Headquarters: To be defined
- South American Under-15
November 17th to December 3rd
Headquarters: To be defined
The Conmebol calendar also provides for five FIFA dates, periods in which national teams meet and for which clubs are required to release players called up.
The confederation has not yet defined whether it will change the format of the Qualifiers – and, therefore, it is not decided whether these dates will be used for friendlies or clashes with European teams, as Conmebol and UEFA intend. The dates follow:
- March 20th to 28th
- June 12th to 20th
- September 4th to 12th
- October 9th to 17th
- November 13th to 21st