Consigned credit to beneficiaries of social programs goes to sanction — Senado Notícias

The Senate approved this Thursday (7th) MPV 1,106/2022, which increases the payroll-deductible credit limit for most employees, and authorizes this type of loan also to those who receive the Continued Payment Benefit (BPC), Lifetime Monthly Income (RMC) and Auxílio Brasil. Approved in the form of the conversion bill (PLV) 18/2022, the matter goes on for sanction by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. The provisional measure had a favorable report from Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União-MP).

Margin increase

The MP defines at 40% the consignable margin of CLT employees, active and inactive civil servants, pensioners, military personnel and public employees. Retirees from the General Pension Plan (RGPS) will have the margin increased from 40% to 45%, the same amount applied to those who receive BPC or RMV. In all these cases, 5% is reserved exclusively for payroll credit card operations.

Beneficiaries of social programs

For those who receive Auxílio Brasil, the margin available for loans determined by the provisional measure is 40% of the value of the benefit. Payroll loan is one granted with automatic deduction of installments from payroll or benefit. The consigned margin is the maximum limit of the remuneration that can be compromised by the payroll deduction. The payroll credit card works like a credit card at the time of purchase, but the debt is automatically deducted from the salary. Generally, the interest rates of the two modalities are different.

Advantages of Magnification

Davi Alcolumbre stated that a moderate increase in the consignment margin to obtain resources in the consigned credit line is advantageous because it is the option that represents less risk for financial institutions and that less burdens the beneficiaries of the RGPS and income transfer programs.

He noted that the lower interest rates, in the case of payroll loans, result from the low probability of default by INSS beneficiaries, since retirement or pension are automatically discounted by the municipality itself.

The senator mentioned data from the Central Bank stating that default in the modality is among the lowest in the credit options available to individuals. And he pointed out advantages for citizens to access this line of credit.

— The financial system’s average interest rate on all credit lines is hovering around 25.7% per year. The average interest rate on the credit card revolving is at 355.2% per year. Overdraft for individuals, at 132.6% per year. And non-consigned personal credit is at 83.4% per year. The average interest rate on payroll loans is 36.2% per year for workers in the private sector, 24.8% per year for INSS beneficiaries and 20.4% per year for public servants – said Davi Alcolumbre.

Still based on BC data, the senator stated that it is better financially, for those who are indebted beyond the maximum recommended margin of 30%, to obtain emergency resources with the guarantee of the assignable margin, instead of obtaining them without guarantee in line with credit card revolving credit or overdraft.