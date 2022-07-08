Copeiros, Vélez and Estudiantes threaten the Brazilian final now

River Plate and Boca Juniors are already out, it’s true, but no one should look at the three remaining Argentines in Libertadores as easy prey.

Especially Estudiantes, who had a special night yesterday (7th).

The convincing 3-0 victory over Fortaleza in La Plata reflected a team strong in technique and delivery, awakening in Argentina the memories of the Libertadores champion team in 2009 – on top of a Brazilian (Cruzeiro), away from home and turnaround, and with the same zebra-like atmosphere that it carries today.

It’s the famous team”aplomado“, as the Argentines say, referring to squads that mix experience and youth. There are medallions (goalkeeper Andújar and striker Boselli), openly harsh players, such as defenders Rogel and Lollo, and “locomotives” such as striker Leandro “crazy” Díaz and Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Castro, scorer of two goals.

There are also youngsters with talent and personality, like the great Zapiola, 21, who made it 3-0.

In the absence of the Porteño giants, Estudiantes is indeed the best team from Argentina in the competition.

Even by his coach, Ricardo “Russian” Zielinski, who understands like few others the mystique of the four-time champion Estudiantes and takes to the field the determination that the fans value so much.

Zielinski is a character in his own right: extremely discreet and competent (characteristics of Alejandro Sabella, legend in the role), he will make a very interesting match against Athletico de Felipão.

Both are “old school” coaches. Zielinski is 62 years old; Scolari, 73.

The home factor cannot be ignored either, as Estudiantes decides the spot against Hurricane in La Plata (it would decide out of the semifinal against Atlético-MG or Palmeiras, it’s true)

Vélez Sarsfield players celebrate their place in the quarter-finals of the Libertadores after the elimination of River Plate Image: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

More ‘stick and stone’

In this analysis of the Argentines who are still in the Libertadores, it is impossible not to appreciate the determination of the Uruguayan coach’s Vélez Sarsfield “chief” Medina, released by Inter and brilliant in Argentina.

There is a lot of talk about Marcelo Gallardo’s eight years in front of River. And Cacique, with only one month of Vélez, managed to eliminate the famous rival in full Núñez.

It is another team in the best sniper style that mixes experience and youth and goes to the field with “stick and stone” (Argentine metaphor to define the team “willing to anything”).

Medallions such as Pratto, Bou and Godín have the company of a great new vintage, especially midfielders Perrone and Garayalde. Máximo Perrone is an ace, who reads the column knows since February. He was already selected as captain at the age of 19 and has a future as promising as Fernando Redondo, his idol in the position. He is no exaggeration.

Talleres is the big surprise. Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha’s team takes to the field the same energy as Vélez — it divides each ball as if it were the last, and is not reluctant to launch kicks that shake any opponent.

There is, however, a considerable technical difference in the comparison with Vélez and Estudiantes.

While the two Argentine “copeiros” combine their tradition with interesting players, Talleres has the team spirit and talent of the forwards Girotti and Valoyes, youngsters hungry for the ball and for life.

It’s not enough to beat Vélez, but it’s worth respecting. And respect is something Brazilian teams cannot negotiate.

They have the best teams and are favourites, it’s true, they won eight of the last nine playoffs against the Argentines in Libertadores.

The last two finals were 100% Brazilian, and the last three champions came from the country (Flamengo in 2019 and Palmeiras in the 2020 and 2021 editions).

You will need to sweat. Only the greatest talent will not suffice.