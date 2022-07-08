Corinthians and Benfica confirm agreement for defender João Victor

Benfica officially announced the permanent hiring of defender João Victor, now ex-Corinthians, 23, for five seasons, until 2027, this Thursday. The bond was signed this afternoon in the Portuguese country, where the defender traveled after the white-and-white classification against Boca Juniors, in Libertadores.

Corinthians used social media to wish the player good luck. “Our Filho do Terrão now has a new home. Since 2017 at Timão, João Victor has been permanently for Benfica. Thank you so much for everything, my defender! Success in his career!”, wrote the club.

Our #FilhoDoTerrão now has a new home 🇵🇹 Since 2017 at Timão, João Victor has been permanently for Benfica. Thank you so much for everything, my defender! Career success! 💪🏼#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/wDe3qAWoa5 — Corinthians (@Corinthians) July 7, 2022

THE Sports Gazette had already advanced to information last weekend. According to the report, Alvinegro entered into an agreement with Benfica for João Victor for 8.5 million euros (R$ 47.2 million) for 55% of the economic rights, exactly everything the club had, and will keep 7 million euros (R$ 38.9 million).

Coimbra, a club that belongs to BMG and held 45%, sold 25% for 1.5 million euros (R$ 8.3 million) and kept 20% of the player’s economic rights.

João Victor’s contract with Corinthians would run until December 2023. The defender arrived at Timão to play in the under-20 team in 2017. After being loaned to Inter de Limeira and Atlético-GO, the player was incorporated into the main squad in 2021 and played an important role in defense.

This season, the defender played in 28 matches, 25 of which as a starter, the last of them on Tuesday, against Boca, when he left on a stretcher after another blow to his right ankle.

