Corinthians announces the sale of Joo Victor to Benfica

Defender João Victor is no longer a Corinthians player. The defender, who said goodbye to the team last Tuesday, after the match against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores, was announced this Wednesday by Benfica, from Portugal. The clubs announced the transfer simultaneously.

None of the parties included the amounts involved in the negotiation in their official communications. The report in Meu Timão, however, found that the Portuguese club disbursed around 10 million euros (approximately BRL 55 million) to hire the athlete for five seasons. of the amount, 7 million euros go to Corinthians (R$38.5 million, at the current price).

The negotiation took place after strong competition between Benfica and FC Porto, also from Portugal. The rival even came to be at an advantage in the negotiations at a certain point in the negotiations.

João Victor arrived at Corinthians in 2017, still as a reinforcement for the under-20 category. In 2019, he moved up to the first team and, after loans to Internacional de Limeira and Atlético-GO, he returned in 2021 and established himself as an important part of the team. For the professional team, there were 79 games, with no goals scored.

See the official announcements of Corinthians and Benfica

