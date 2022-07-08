Corinthians confirms open training at Neo Qumica Arena and promises surprises for fans

Corinthians confirmed the training open to fans at Neo Química Arena before the duel against Flamengo, for the Brazilian Championship. The event, which was initially announced by the My Helm, takes place this Friday night at 19 pm. The gates will be released from 17:00.

The party will aim to bring the cast even closer to the crowd that, before the confrontation with Boca Juniors, made a movement through social networks asking for the event. However, due to Conmebol protocols, the club was unable to respond to such an appeal and nothing was scheduled.

Access to the event will only be through the North, South, Lower East, Upper East, Upper West and Lower West sectors. The entry will be exclusive for members of the Fiel Torcedor program and free by donating 1kg of non-perishable food or a warm coat.

The entry voucher must be issued on the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br and must be presented at the entrance of the event – printed or on the screen of a mobile device. The opening of the rescue begins this Thursday, as follows:

07/07 (5 pm): Opening for all Fiel Torcedor members who have 35 points or more, regardless of the plan;

07/07 (7 pm): Opening for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor, regardless of the plan.

Surprises and presentation by Yuri Alberto

The event at Neo Química Arena will go beyond a simple training. Corinthians organizes a great night at its stadium, with parties and training, and even promises surprises for those who are present at the venue.

The action organized by Timão should still mark the first meeting of striker Yuri Alberto with Fiel. Officialized as an alvinegro reinforcement, the player lives the expectation of being available to Vítor Pereira from the 18th of July, when the foreign transfer window opens in Brazil.

Streaming

This Friday’s Corinthians training session will be shown live for those unable to attend Itaquera. The broadcast will be exclusive to the SCCP Universe – the Timão app is available for Android and iOS.

