Corinthians had substitutions due to injury in the team’s last six games; see names

Corinthians lives a fate in its last matches. Since mid-June, in the 1-1 draw with Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, the team has at least one injury every time it enters the field.

O My Helm gathered a summary of the casualties that occurred in these last six matches – without taking into account who was injured after the matches, just during the 90 minutes.

Corinthians 1 x 0 Goias

The game went on almost smoothly for Corinthians, who opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the first half. During the final step, however, a rare scene: Gil set off at speed and complained of thigh pain. The defender had to be replaced because of the injury and only returned on Tuesday, against Boca Juniors.

Corinthians 4 x 0 Santos

The game was practically decided at half-time with the partial victory by 3 to 0, but Vítor Pereira kept the starting lineup and asked for even more in the second stage. The problem was that, right at the beginning of the second half, john victor returned to accuse pains in the right ankle – he left for the entrance of Robert Renan.

Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos

Timão entered the field with an already modified team, trying to reduce the possible impact of injuries on the team’s journey. In the final minutes of the first half, however, Du Queiroz suffered muscle discomfort in his left thigh and had to be replaced – missing the next two games.

Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors

In the first leg against the Argentines, two very important casualties for the alvinegra team. Practically on the last move of the first half, Fagner felt a muscle tear in the left thigh. In the final stretch of the match, William suffered a dislocation in his right shoulder and also had to be replaced.

Fluminense 4 x 0 Corinthians

Not even the completely alternative team freed Corinthians from injuries in the rout suffered at Maracanã. the center forward Junior Moraes twisted his left ankle when finishing the ball early in the match, being substituted at halftime.

Mouth 0 (5) x (6) 0 Corinthians

The Corinthians classification did not come easily at Bombonera. john victor suffered a strong entry by Óscar Romero and returned to feel pain in his right ankle, leaving for the entry of Gil. Then, at the beginning of the final step, Gustavo Mantuan suffered a muscle injury in the left thigh. Interestingly, the two made their farewells with the Timão shirt.

