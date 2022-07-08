Corinthians hits sales target for the year with the departure of João Victor | Corinthians

In the budget for this year, Corinthians projected a 442% increase in the amount collected from the sale of athletes compared to 2021. The R$ 16.9 million from last season went to BRL 91.5 million in 2022.

Read too:

+ Corinthians will do open training at the Arena this Friday; see how to go

+ Balbuena asks for release in Russia and encourages Corinthians

The club will receive eight million euros (R$44 million at the current price) for the 55% of the rights it had from João Victor. This amount is added to two other sales, by Ederson and Gabriel Pereira, and totals R$ 110.6 million.

1 of 2 Roberto de Andrade and Duilio Monteiro Alves before Corinthians vs Fortaleza — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Roberto de Andrade and Duilio Monteiro Alves before Corinthians vs Fortaleza — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

At the beginning of the year, Timão received an offer from Salernitana, from Italy, for midfielder Ederson, who was on loan at Fortaleza. With a clause in the contract that allowed Corinthians, the former owner of 70% of the athlete’s rights, the player left for 6.5 million euros (about R$39 million at the time).

A short time later, the Corinthian board managed to complete another important sale. Gabriel Pereira, a striker trained at the club’s base, went to New York City, from the United States, for about 5.5 million dollars (about R$ 27.6 million at the time price) also for 70%.

Corinthians, however, does not rule out more departures. But hitting the sales target is an important step for the club’s financial health, which has fulfilled its plan.

+ Read more Corinthians news

Du Queiroz, a young man who gained prominence during the season, is one of those who constantly receive polls. So far, none have pleased.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!