Corinthians officializes the return of physiotherapist Bruno Mazziotti as club consultant

Corinthians made official this Friday morning the return of physiotherapist Bruno Mazziotti. The professional had an initial stint between 2009 and 2015 and returns to the Parque São Jorge team after seven years. Last week Bruno started a consultancy in the physical department of Timão.

The professional agreed to return to Timão and has already started working full-time at CT Joaquim Grava. The physical therapist will carry out a consultation, assisting in the integration of work and information flow. Even working at Corinthians, Bruno will continue with his commitments already made with Valladolid and Cruzeiro.

It is worth remembering that about a month ago, Corinthians released the physical therapist Caio Mello from its staff after more than 13 years. The club had not yet hired another professional for the position.

Bruno Mazziotti has stints in expression clubs in Europe. The professional has already worked at Arsenal and PSG, he also developed his work in the Brazilian National Team. Corinthians currently has eight players in the club’s medical department and is racing to recover as many athletes as possible for the quarter-finals of Libertadores, which takes place in 28 days.

