Corinthians open training: tickets are sold out | Corinthians

Corinthians announced this Friday morning that tickets for tonight’s open training session, at 7pm, have been sold out by fans. There will be 40 thousand people present at the Neo Química Arena. The ge broadcasts live from 18:30 pm!

Of the amount, 18,000 went to members of the Fiel Torcedor program, while another 22,000 went to the general public.

Gates will open at 5pm and practice starts at 7pm. The party should have a game of lights in the stadium, as happened before the 4-0 victory against Santos, for the Copa do Brasil.

It will be the first contact between Corinthians fans and Yuri Alberto, a newly arrived striker who will debut for Timão on the 18th, at the opening of the national window.

In addition, it will also be the first open training session of coach Vítor Pereira for the press. The activity is part of the team’s preparation for the duel against Flamengo, Sunday, at 4 pm, for the Brasileirão.

In 2018, before the classic against Palmeiras in the final of the Campeonato Paulista, which would be played at Allianz Parque, Neo Química Arena received one of the most emblematic open training sessions of Corinthians.

About 37,000 people followed the activity on the night of June 6, 2018, a Friday. The crowd’s party was marked by the fireworks show and flares used by Timão’s fans. Remember in the video below:

