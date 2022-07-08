Couple does wedding rehearsal at the college where they met 10 years ago in Goiânia: ‘Where it all began’ | Goiás

For those who think high school dating can’t last, the couple Millena Rodrigues Silva and Luiz Gustavo Rocha Soares, both 23 years old, prove the opposite. The two met 10 years ago while they were in elementary school, now they are married and decided to do the photoshoot on the spot.

‘That’s where it all started. I had the idea and he [Luiz] thought it wasn’t going to work. But we told our story to the school staff, who still remembered us, and they let us take pictures,’ he said.

The love story began when Millena was in the 8th grade and Luiz in the 9th, at the Colégio da Polícia Militar de Goiás (CEPMGP) – Hugo De Carvalho Ramos Unit, in Goiânia. The young woman says that she dated the boy in secret for 1 year and a half, until friends set up a meeting of the two in front of the family.

‘He was the prince of my 15th birthday, the announcer of the party knew us and set everything up. Luiz and I took the bus together, we met at school every day and we even studied at the same college,’ says Millena.

2 of 4 Before and after photos of the couple at school, in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Personal Archive/Millena Rodrigues Before and after photos of the couple at school, in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Personal Archive/Millena Rodrigues

Photos show a before and after of the couple. The ones on the left are the first records of the two together, still in school uniform. The ones on the right, from June 24th, are from the date they returned there to remember the moments and mark the beginning of the union. (look above).

‘There was a day when we got out of shape (procedure done in military schools), he kissed me in the middle of everyone, and we were even suspended’, Millena says smiling.

Luiz was always a series ahead of Millena, and even studying in different shifts, he never stopped waiting for her at the gate every day. ‘I was studying in the afternoon and he changed it to the morning, because of the series. But he was always waiting for me’.

3 of 4 Photo of Luiz’s first dating request to Millena — Photo: Personal Archive/Millena Rodrigues Photo of Luiz’s first dating request to Millena — Photo: Personal Archive/Millena Rodrigues

The two went to the high school prom together, took different courses at the same college and graduated in the same year. Millena is a biomedical doctor and Luiz graduated in law.

The marriage proposal was made by Luiz, at the viewpoint of Pirenópolis, on July 31. And the union is scheduled for the next 27th of August, in Goiânia.

‘Now, our dream will be realized’, concludes Millena.

4 of 4 Luiz Gustavo Rocha and Millena Rodrigues after marriage proposal, in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Personal Archive/Millena Rodrigues Luiz Gustavo Rocha and Millena Rodrigues after a marriage proposal, in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Personal Archive/Millena Rodrigues

