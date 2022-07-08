Covid-19: for the 2nd consecutive day, occupancy rate in ICUs for adults is at 100%, in DF | Federal District

The Federal District registered 1,535 new cases known from Covid-19 and more 5 deaths by the disease, this Thursday (7). According to the DF Health Department (SES-DF), the deaths occurred in June and July this year.

For the second day in a row, the occupancy rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds to treat adults with Covid in public hospitals in the capital is at 100%. There are vacancies only in pediatric and neonatal units (see more below).

MONKEY POX: Health Department investigates four suspected cases in DF

Health Department investigates four suspected cases in DF HUMAN RAGE: Teenager hospitalized in DF ICU remains in serious condition, says Health Department

The transmission rate went from 0.94 on Wednesday (6), to 0.93. The number indicates that every 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others. 93, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). When the index is below 1means that the spread of the virus is slowing down.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,786 people lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,763 lived in the federal capital and 1,022 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

all in all, 815,412 people were infected. According to SES-DF, 96% of patients are recovered.

Covid-19 transmission rate in June and July, in DF:

June 1: 1.47

June 2: 1.46

June 3: 1.43

June 6: 1.47

June 7: 1.53

June 8: 1.63

June 9: 1.72

June 10: 1.80

June 13: 1.84

June 14: 1.83

June 15: 1.78

June 17: 1.72

June 20: 1.62

June 21: 1.58

June 22: 1.54

June 23: 1.49

June 24: 1.44

June 27: 1.25

June 28: 1.18

June 29: 1.12

June 30: 1.07

July 1st: 1.02

4th of July: 0.96

July 5th: 0.94

July 6: 0.94

July 7: 0.93

June 25, 2022: 1

June 30, 2022: 1

July 2, 2022: 1

July 04, 2022: 1

July 6, 2022: 1

Águas Claras: 1

Fern: 2

Taguatinga: 2

60 to 69 years: 2

70 to 79 years: 2

80 years or older: 1

2 of 3 Patient care in the Covid ICU — Photo: MISTER SHADOW/ASI/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Patient care in the Covid ICU — Photo: MISTER SHADOW/ASI/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

The intensive care unit (ICU) to treat adults with Covid in public hospitals has reached the maximum limit for the second day in a row. Until 4:45 pm this Thursday (7), there were places available only in pediatric and neonatal units.

Of the total of 46 beds, 29 were busy, 6 available and 11 blocked. The occupation was in 82.86%.

On the private network, at 11:55 am, 62.61% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 141 beds, 73 were used, 44 were vacant and 24 blocked.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Thursday, 99,381 people tested positive and 865 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 76,244 contaminations and 1,771 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Thursday:

3 of 3 Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on July 7, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on July 7, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction