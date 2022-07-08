Creator talks about possible character return in the future

the boys ended its third season with its eighth episode, released this week, and leaving several hooks for the future. In the final episode, the season’s main villain met an uncertain conclusion.

In an interview with Omeletthe showrunner Eric Kripke talked about Soldier Boy’s open ending, which ends up frozen again. Asked if Jensen Ackles signed on to participate in more seasons, Kripke said that the character will certainly return in the future:

“There’s a very specific reason why we left the door open for this character. For now, this chess piece is on the sidelines, but there certainly won’t be an end to the series without the return of Soldier Boy.”

In addition to Krypke, Antony Starr (Captain Fatherland), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Karl Urban (Billy Gross) and Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) and Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman) were also present at the interview.

the third season of the boys ended in the eighth episode, released on July 7, and is available on Prime Video. It is also worth remembering that the platform has already officially renewed the series for its 4th season.

