Crisis in cryptocurrencies causes the value of Brazilian football Fan Tokens to plummet

In May of this year, the Fan Tokens of Brazilian football clubs reached their lowest level in history.

Currently, the cryptocurrency market, in general, has indicated worrying results to investors and experts. In recent months, the fan token market has shown a significant drop and at the moment it raises doubts about its future. In this way, a good portion of the tokens of Brazilian clubs are now worth less than at launch.

On May 12 this year, the tokens of some clubs reached an all-time low after the crisis in the crypto market, in which Terra (Luna) plummeted. This is just one of the facts that prove the volatility of the digital asset market.

Check the data of some fan tokens of Brazilian clubs.

Club launch price Lowest price Biggest price saints $2.50 US$ 1.30 (05/12) US$ 21.84 (01/12) Flamengo US$ 2.00 US$ 0.21 (05/12) $3.94 (10/11) Atlético-MG US$ 2.00 US$ 0.21 (05/12) US$ 2.88 (05/11) Corinthians US$ 2.00 US$ 0.21 (05/12) US$ 3.81 (09/16)

Investment in crypto assets

In an interview with Globo Esporte, finance professor Ricardo Rocha explains that investing in the cryptocurrency market is still valid, but needs to be thought about in the long term. With the global economic scenario unstable, investors are looking to invest in safer and less volatile assets, such as traditional currencies.

According to him, the War in Ukraine directly impacts the cryptocurrency market. With the end of the conflict, commodities should show a drop in prices, inflation tends to decline and, consequently, interest rates as well. After that, the higher risk assets will again be interesting for investment.

With the value of fan tokens from several clubs falling, the company Sócios.com, the biggest bet in the Brazilian market of digital assets, was forced to withdraw the offer of assets from other clubs that had already closed a contract.

According to the company, clubs that have not yet had their assets launched on the market due to the crisis will soon have fan tokens available on the platform.

What are fan tokens?

Fan tokens are digital assets linked to sports groups that offer access to exclusive products and services. They are like fan-partner programs, but they are stored on blockchains and are worth money. Fan tokens, like all other assets in this market, have high volatility.

Such tokens work as a source of engagement among fans. They enable active participation in football club settings such as product design, participation in polls, prize draws, among others.

