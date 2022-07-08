Cruzeiro: Bruno Rodrigues aims access and title of Series B in 1 message

Cruzeiro announced, this Thursday (7th), the signing of striker Bruno Rodrigues, who was last at Famalico, in Portugal. In his first message to the heavenly fan, the 25-year-old aimed for Serie A access and the Serie B title this year.
Bruno will only be able to debut for Cruzeiro after July 18, when the Brazilian football registration window opens. Until then, he will have to participate in training at Toca da Raposa II to improve his physical condition, adapt to the work of coach Pezzolano and seek rapport with his new teammates.
Born in Cear-Mirim, in Rio Grande do Norte, Bruno Rodrigues has been on vacation with his family since mid-May, when the season in Europe ended.
In 2021, he also wore the shirt of So Paulo in the first half, but did not receive many opportunities under the command of coach Crespo – there were seven games and no goal. Bruno was formed in the basic categories of Athletico-PR. He also passed through Joiville, in 2017, and Paran, in 2019.
In Pezzolano’s tactical scheme, Bruno should play as a winger on the left side. It was this role that the striker has played in recent seasons. He will face direct competition from Jaj, Luvannor, Vitor Leque and Waguininho.