Cruzeiro: Bruno Rodrigues aims access and title of Series B in 1 message

photo: Reproduction/Cruise Bruno Rodrigues recorded a message for the Cruzeiro fan at Toca II Cruzeiro announced, this Thursday (7th), the signing of striker Bruno Rodrigues, who was last at Famalico, in Portugal. In his first message to the heavenly fan, the 25-year-old aimed for Serie A access and the Serie B title this year.

“Speak, Nao Azul. I am very happy with my arrival at Cruzeiro. I hope to give my best every day, very happy. God willing, we will get access and the title. We are together and thank you!”, he said.

Bruno will only be able to debut for Cruzeiro after July 18, when the Brazilian football registration window opens. Until then, he will have to participate in training at Toca da Raposa II to improve his physical condition, adapt to the work of coach Pezzolano and seek rapport with his new teammates.

Born in Cear-Mirim, in Rio Grande do Norte, Bruno Rodrigues has been on vacation with his family since mid-May, when the season in Europe ended.

In 2021 and 2022, Bruno played 40 games for Famalico. He scored eight goals and provided four assists. The season was no better than 2020, when the striker took the field 47 times for Ponte Preta, scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists.

In 2021, he also wore the shirt of So Paulo in the first half, but did not receive many opportunities under the command of coach Crespo – there were seven games and no goal. Bruno was formed in the basic categories of Athletico-PR. He also passed through Joiville, in 2017, and Paran, in 2019.

In Pezzolano’s tactical scheme, Bruno should play as a winger on the left side. It was this role that the striker has played in recent seasons. He will face direct competition from Jaj, Luvannor, Vitor Leque and Waguininho.