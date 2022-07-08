CSSJD makes history and registers first bariatric surgery by SUS

Over its 54 years, the São João de Deus Health Complex – CSSJD has had several important moments, which will be marked in the history of the institution and of those people who were characters in these moments. One of them was written this Wednesday, July 6, with the performance of the first bariatric surgery by the Unified Health System – SUS in the hospital. The surgery was performed through an action developed by the CSSJD with the Municipal Health Department of Divinópolis, through a Parliamentary Amendment, being the first of ten surgeries to be performed at the institution, through the SUS, at this first moment.

According to the patient, MPC, 44, the procedure represents the realization of a dream of those seeking a healthier life and, to conquer it, faced several challenges in these three years of waiting, going through several evaluations, exams and reports. . The patient, from the beginning, is monitored by a multidisciplinary team, with psychologists, nutritionists, endocrinologist, among others. “When I got the call from Dr. Arilton, my first reaction was to cry, because the wait was too long. It didn’t have to be the first patient, but being, I feel accomplished. I am walking towards a dream,” she commented.

For the patient, the moment is one of gratitude for the surgery and of total focus on recovery for a new life. “The mind is now focused on the diet. It is very gratifying to get a surgery like this through the SUS, and here at the hospital I have nothing to complain about, I have always been very well attended”, she added.

The procedure, considered minimally invasive, lasted about an hour and was performed by Bariatric Surgeons Dr. Arilton Ferreira, Dr. Douglas Maurício and the General Surgeon, Dr. Renan Elias Valerio. According to Dr. Arilton, the patient had several comorbidities, such as severe metabolic syndrome, pre-diabetes, changes in cholesterol, triglycerides and liver fat. Due to this situation, there was an express indication for bariatric surgery, due to the failure of other techniques for weight loss and health improvement. “Bariatric surgery is not just a weight reduction treatment, but a metabolic improvement for that patient, promoting a health gain far beyond the aesthetic issue. This is the least, but the change in metabolism and health that this surgery will promote for this patient, is something unique”, he highlighted.

Dr. Arilton also highlighted the importance of the impact of the surgery performed both for the patient and for the history of the institution, which is now starting a new stage in its pages. “It is really an important step both for the health and life of the patient, and for the region, with the performance of the first bariatric surgery by the SUS in the institution, with the support of this structure and the preparation of the excellent preoperative performed at the outpatient clinic of the institution. Divinópolis City Hall. Expectations are the best for her. Today she is already starting an oral diet with a lot of fluid intake and, if all goes well, tomorrow she can be discharged and go home,” she detailed.

Source: São João de Deus Health Complex

